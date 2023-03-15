CBP seizes $1.4M in meth, cocaine at Hidalgo bridge

HIDALGO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Over $1.4 million in cocaine and methamphetamine was seized in one incident at the Hidalgo International Bridge on Tuesday, officials say.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers referred to the drug bust as a poly-drug load or the use of more than one drug or type of drug at the same time.

While at the bridge Tuesday, a car driven by a 20-year-old U.S. citizen, was referred to a secondary inspection.

During the inspection, CBP discovered 44 packages containing 102 pounds of alleged cocaine and five bags containing 11 pounds of alleged methamphetamine.

The drugs had an estimated street value of $1,471,311. The drugs and vehicle were seized by CBP. The driver of the vehicle was arrested.

