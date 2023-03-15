Open in App
Hidalgo, TX
See more from this location?
ValleyCentral

CBP seizes $1.4M in meth, cocaine at Hidalgo bridge

By Alejandra Yañez,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xw469_0lKAo1zW00

HIDALGO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Over $1.4 million in cocaine and methamphetamine was seized in one incident at the Hidalgo International Bridge on Tuesday, officials say.

Docs: Man exposes himself to bus station security guard

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers referred to the drug bust as a poly-drug load or the use of more than one drug or type of drug at the same time.

While at the bridge Tuesday, a car driven by a 20-year-old U.S. citizen, was referred to a secondary inspection.

During the inspection, CBP discovered 44 packages containing 102 pounds of alleged cocaine and five bags containing 11 pounds of alleged methamphetamine.

CCSO: Man found shot to death in Cameron Park

The drugs had an estimated street value of $1,471,311. The drugs and vehicle were seized by CBP. The driver of the vehicle was arrested.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KVEO-TV.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Texas State newsLocal Texas State
$192K in marijuana seized in Brownsville traffic stop
Brownsville, TX15 hours ago
Valley man linked to gun used in Matamoros murder, kidnapping of 4 Americans
Harlingen, TX13 hours ago
CCSO: Woman with outstanding warrant for human smuggling arrested at Brownsville bridge
Brownsville, TX3 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Brother of slain Gulf Cartel boss sentenced for role in multi-state cocaine ring
Mcallen, TX16 hours ago
Traffic stop leads to drug, guns seizure
Brownsville, TX3 days ago
Santa Rosa enforces curfew for minors
Santa Rosa, TX23 hours ago
Truck driver helped transport $750k in drug money to Mexico, feds say
Brownsville, TX4 days ago
TxDOT announces paving operations in Cameron County
Harlingen, TX21 hours ago
DPS lifts silver alert on Harlingen woman
Harlingen, TX2 days ago
Florida students spend spring break helping asylum-seekers in Mexican border towns
Mcallen, TX16 hours ago
CCSO: Man arrested in connection to Cameron Park murder
Cameron Park, TX18 hours ago
Texas Man Won’t Face Charges After Taking Money from a Stupid Self-Checkout
Corpus Christi, TX15 hours ago
Man accused of coordinating drug shipments for the Jalisco New Generation Cartel pleads not guilty
Campbell, CA4 days ago
Police search for vehicle involved in hit and run, officials say
Brownsville, TX2 days ago
5 suspects charged with Mercedes kidnapping arraigned
Mercedes, TX3 days ago
Suspect in Edinburg shooting identified, sheriff says
Edinburg, TX3 days ago
Rio Grande City man accused of selling AK-47 to undercover agent
Rio Grande City, TX5 days ago
Two men stabbed to death at Motel 6 in McAllen; suspect in custody
Mcallen, TX2 days ago
Edinburg PD seek man wanted for aggravated assault
Edinburg, TX2 days ago
2 McAllen dogs dead after hundreds of Africanized bees attack
Mcallen, TX3 days ago
Police: Alamo man in custody in connection with fatal stabbing at McAllen Motel 6
Mcallen, TX3 days ago
Dogs help save missing Harlingen woman after 18-hour search
Harlingen, TX1 day ago
Man caught on camera taking money at Walmart turns himself in
Brownsville, TX4 days ago
2 dogs die after being swarmed by hundreds of bees at South Texas home, report says
Mcallen, TX1 day ago
Brownsville PD ramps up security technology
Brownsville, TX4 days ago
Convicted Weslaco Businessman Gets Charges Dropped In Separate Bribery Scheme
Weslaco, TX5 days ago
Spring breaker arrested after running into street intoxicated, sheriff says
South Padre Island, TX6 days ago
Study: McAllen, Edinburg, Mission rank at top of fattest cities in U.S.
Mcallen, TX2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy