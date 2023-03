A school in Wynnefield hosted a woman's symposium on Tuesday.

Our Christie Illeto took part in the discussion with a group of 8th-grade girls at Samuel Gompers School.

The topic -- "what does it mean to be a professional woman of color in today's society?"

The panel of women talked about their careers in medicine, education, science and journalism.

The middle schoolers also got a chance to ask questions about the speakers' educational and professional journeys.