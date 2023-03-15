Hampton students work with Hollywood actors to create mystery-thriller show

HAMPTON, Va. - It's a case of "who done it" and you have to solve it.

Four students with Hampton City Schools have been working with Hollywood actors Trent Garrett and Jacob Young to create "Timecode." It's a mystery-thriller immersive theater experience that will be played at Hampton City Schools' gala on March 24.

One of the characters is responsible for stealing the algorithm that controls time travel, and gala guests have to figure out who.

“It’s really been incredible to say the least,” said student Joshua Cunnison.

The students have been working with Garrett and Young since early January, receiving acting coaching and valuable advice.

"I never thought I’d be able to get this kind of opportunity in my life,” said student Sam Silva.

Young told News 3 he and Garrett taught the teens the nuances of acting on screen for TV and film.

“You literally watch their eyes open and go wow is this really possible? Is this really something I can do? And the answer is yes,” said Young.

If you're interested in attending the gala, it's for adults ages 21 and over. There will be food, a cash bar, a silent auction, live music, and more. Tickets can be found here .