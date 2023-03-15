Excelsior Springs shooting leaves victim with non-life-threatening injuries

A shooting in Excelsior Springs left a victim with serious but non-life-threatening injuries Wednesday morning.

A suspect was taken into custody.

Officers and EMS were dispatched to the shooting in the 100 block of South Titus Avenue just before 6:00 a.m. Upon arrival, first aid was administered to a single gunshot victim.

The victim was transported via EMS to an area hospital and is currently stable, according to the Excelsior Springs Police Department.

An individual has been served with a warrant for assault in the first degree and armed criminal action. Their bond is set at $150,000.

