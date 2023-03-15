Open in App
Excelsior Springs, MO
KSHB 41 Action News

Excelsior Springs shooting leaves victim with non-life-threatening injuries

By Lily O'Shea Becker,

5 days ago
A shooting in Excelsior Springs left a victim with serious but non-life-threatening injuries Wednesday morning.

A suspect was taken into custody.

Officers and EMS were dispatched to the shooting in the 100 block of South Titus Avenue just before 6:00 a.m. Upon arrival, first aid was administered to a single gunshot victim.

The victim was transported via EMS to an area hospital and is currently stable, according to the Excelsior Springs Police Department.

An individual has been served with a warrant for assault in the first degree and armed criminal action. Their bond is set at $150,000.

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477) , submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com .

Annual homicide details and data for the Kansas City area are available through the KSHB 41 News Homicide Tracker , which was launched in 2015. Read the KSHB 41 News Mug Shot Policy.

