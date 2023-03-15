Open in App
Detroit, MI
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Report: Safety DeShon Elliott to sign with the Miami Dolphins

By Jeff Risdon,

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WiNna_0lKAm5S000

It’s been a quiet start to the free agency market for players from the 2022 Detroit Lions. None agreed to sign anywhere else during the legal tampering period.

Now that the new league year has started and players are free to sign anywhere they choose, that has changed. Starting safety DeShon Elliott has agreed to sign with the Miami Dolphins, according to a report from Ian Rapoport.

Elliott played one season with the Lions and played well. He started 13 games and notched 96 total tackles. Elliott, 25, also picked off one pass for Detroit after coming over as a free agent on a prove-it deal after three injury-riddled seasons with the Baltimore Ravens.

The price tag was not high, per Jordan Schultz. Just $1.77 million for one season for Elliott to jump to Miami.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Detroit, MI newsLocal Detroit, MI
2023 Lions offensive depth chart prediction after the first week of free agency
Detroit, MI1 day ago
Graham Glasgow explains why he chose to rejoin the Lions instead of looking at other offers
Detroit, MI15 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Buffalo Bills release former Georgia WR after five years
Buffalo, NY1 day ago
49ers 2021 postseason hero signing with Raiders
San Francisco, CA14 hours ago
Former UNC forward drawing interest in transfer portal
Chapel Hill, NC8 hours ago
Look: Cheerleader Going Viral During NCAA Tournament
Logan, UT1 day ago
The Eagles losing so many free agents could result in a historic number of compensatory picks
Philadelphia, PA22 hours ago
NFL rumors: Lamar Jackson has 2 surprise teams sniffing around
Minneapolis, MN1 day ago
Georgia WR Dillon Bell impressed NFL scout at pro day: 'Looked like the best receiver on the field'
Athens, GA17 hours ago
Chiefs Check-in: Recruitment of DeAndre Hopkins begins
Kansas City, MO36 minutes ago
Updated list of Eagles free agents who remain unsigned
Philadelphia, PA14 hours ago
Amanda Bynes Placed in Psychiatric Care After Walking Outside Without Any Clothes
Los Angeles, CA16 hours ago
Famed TV Actor Dies Unexpectedly in Los Angeles
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Linebacker Anthony Walker to visit Commanders Tuesday
Washington, DC8 hours ago
What the Brandin Cooks trade might mean for the Broncos
Denver, CO1 hour ago
Predicting the Steelers 2023 starting defense
Pittsburgh, PA20 hours ago
Adam Thielen's new contract with Panthers puts Vikings request for pay cut to shame
Minneapolis, MN1 day ago
New Chiefs DE Charles Omenihu commences recruitment of WR DeAndre Hopkins
Kansas City, MO11 hours ago
Bills sign WR Trent Sherfield to one-year deal
Buffalo, NY19 hours ago
Saints signing ex-Titans DB Lonnie Johnson
Nashville, TN8 hours ago
Ravens lose assistant coach to AFC North division rival
Baltimore, MD1 day ago
Doc Rivers explains why he didn't challenge 6th foul call on Joel Embiid
Philadelphia, PA8 hours ago
Bengals 7-round mock draft after Orlando Brown signing, Jonah Williams trade request
Cincinnati, OH2 days ago
Ravens bring in former Patriots WR for visit on Monday
Baltimore, MD7 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy