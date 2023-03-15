Open in App
Washington, DC
Sports Illustrated

Report: Commanders Expected to Sign Veteran QB Jacoby Brissett

By Madison Williams,

5 days ago

The quarterback started in 11 games last season.

Former Browns quarterback Jacoby Brissett is planning to sign with the Commanders , ESPN’s Dianna Russini reported Wednesday.

Brissett is planning to sign a one-year deal worth up to $10 million with Washington, according to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler . He will earn $8 million guaranteed.

The Commanders were in need of a new starting quarterback after they released Carson Wentz and Taylor Heinicke was picked up by the Falcons . Washington was left with second-year quarterback Sam Howell, who appeared in one game last season, and Jake Fromm, who didn’t play in any games last season.

Brissett started 11 games for the Browns in 2022, going 4–7 in that span. He started during Deshaun Watson’s entire suspension , in which the former Texans quarterback missed time due to violating the NFL’s personal conduct policy. The investigation came after a total of 26 civil complaints were filed against Watson, describing graphic accounts of sexual harassment and sexual assault.

During Brissett’s 16 game appearances in 2022, he completed 236 of 369 passes for 2,608 yards and 12 touchdowns.

Before playing one season with the Browns, Brissett played one season with the Dolphins, four seasons with the Colts—in which he was the team’s primary starter for two seasons—and one year with the Patriots.

