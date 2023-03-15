Baton Rouge restaurant holds fundraiser for family of man who died at music festival

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — South Louisiana continues to mourn the loss of Steven Nguyen, a Baton Rouge man who drowned while attending Florida’s Okeechobee Music Festival earlier this month.

Nguyen had ties to Soji , a popular Mid City restaurant that took to social media Tuesday to offer condolences to Nguyen’s family and invite the public to support the late 26-year-old’s loved ones.

The restaurant posted on its Instagram account and said, “Stevie brought unbridled joy, happiness, and the kindest heart to work with him every single day. To see Stevie was to receive one of his warm and gentle hugs that were so genuine and caring. Our deep prayers go out to his family, friends, and coworkers.”

The restaurant then invited the public to support Nguyen’s family, stating, “To celebrate his life and help the Nguyen family in any way we can, Soji will host a fundraiser from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., Thursday, March 16. All proceeds from the Hot Boi sushi roll, Stevie’s creation, will be donated to the Nguyen family.”

Click here for more information on the restaurant.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.