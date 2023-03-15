Washington Commanders find QB competition for Sam Howell in free agency

The Washington Commanders have reportedly found the veteran quarterback they were looking for in NFL free agency.

The expectation heading into the 2023 season is that the Washington Commanders will give second-year signal-caller Sam Howell a favorable chance to win the starting job next season. However, the team also planned to hedge their bets and pursue a QB on the free agent market this month.

Well, on Wednesday the Commanders found the man they were looking for in seven-year NFL veteran Jacoby Brissett . ESPN league insider Dianna Russini was one of the first to break the news that the 30-year-old is “expected” to sign with the Washington Commanders. This will be his third team in as many seasons.

Terms of the deal have not yet been revealed, however, it is unlikely to be much more than the $4.65 million he made playing for the Cleveland Browns in 2022.

Why Jacoby Brissett is a good signing for the Washington Commanders

Jacoby Brissett is a very solid addition to the Commanders roster because he is a premiere backup QB in the league with a strong resume and 48 starts under his belt. Since the team seems to prefer Howell as their starter next season, and is reportedly not interested in making a move for superstar free agent Lamar Jackson , Brissett offers an affordable option as a backup who can serve as a solid placeholder if the Howell project does not work out.

Jacoby Brissett stats (2022): 2.608 passing yards, 12 TD, 6 INT, 88.9 rating

Nevertheless, before a possible fill-in situation, Brissett will get an opportunity to compete against Howell for the starting job in training camp and certainly has a chance to beat out the fifth-round pick from the 2022 NFL Draft.

Brissett was thrown into a difficult situation last season having to start 11 games with Deshaun Watson serving his suspension. But the former third-round pick was rock-solid and the Browns’ offense performed very well at times with him under center.

During his seven seasons in the league, he has played for the New England Patriots, Indianapolis Colts, Miami Dolphins, and Browns.

