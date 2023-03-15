Open in App
Washington, DC
See more from this location?
Sportsnaut

Washington Commanders find QB competition for Sam Howell in free agency

By Jason Burgos,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32ALSl_0lKAkWAO00

The Washington Commanders have reportedly found the veteran quarterback they were looking for in NFL free agency.

The expectation heading into the 2023 season is that the Washington Commanders will give second-year signal-caller Sam Howell a favorable chance to win the starting job next season. However, the team also planned to hedge their bets and pursue a QB on the free agent market this month.

Well, on Wednesday the Commanders found the man they were looking for in seven-year NFL veteran Jacoby Brissett . ESPN league insider Dianna Russini was one of the first to break the news that the 30-year-old is “expected” to sign with the Washington Commanders. This will be his third team in as many seasons.

Related: NFL free agent tracker 2023 – Grading all the big time signings

Terms of the deal have not yet been revealed, however, it is unlikely to be much more than the $4.65 million he made playing for the Cleveland Browns in 2022.

Why Jacoby Brissett is a good signing for the Washington Commanders

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NkuSJ_0lKAkWAO00
Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Jacoby Brissett is a very solid addition to the Commanders roster because he is a premiere backup QB in the league with a strong resume and 48 starts under his belt. Since the team seems to prefer Howell as their starter next season, and is reportedly not interested in making a move for superstar free agent Lamar Jackson , Brissett offers an affordable option as a backup who can serve as a solid placeholder if the Howell project does not work out.

  • Jacoby Brissett stats (2022): 2.608 passing yards, 12 TD, 6 INT, 88.9 rating

Nevertheless, before a possible fill-in situation, Brissett will get an opportunity to compete against Howell for the starting job in training camp and certainly has a chance to beat out the fifth-round pick from the 2022 NFL Draft.

Also Read:
Pittsburgh Steelers land a major under-the-radar steal in NFL free agency

Brissett was thrown into a difficult situation last season having to start 11 games with Deshaun Watson serving his suspension. But the former third-round pick was rock-solid and the Browns’ offense performed very well at times with him under center.

During his seven seasons in the league, he has played for the New England Patriots, Indianapolis Colts, Miami Dolphins, and Browns.

More must-reads:

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Washington, DC newsLocal Washington, DC
Washington Commanders’ free agency approach signifies pending sale of team
Washington, DC1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Houston Texans add Dallas Cowboys star and young running back in NFL free agency
Houston, TX13 hours ago
Look: Cheerleader Going Viral During NCAA Tournament
Logan, UT1 day ago
Famed TV Actor Dies Unexpectedly in Los Angeles
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
New York Knicks owner reportedly hired an investigator to find dirt on NYS employee
New York City, NY22 hours ago
Buffalo Bills add running back from division rival in NFL free agency
Buffalo, NY11 hours ago
New England Patriots become latest wild card team for Lamar Jackson trade
Baltimore, MD1 day ago
Two-time Pro Bowl receiver signs with Carolina Panthers
Charlotte, NC1 day ago
Reports: Texans sign RB Devin Singletary, TE Dalton Schultz
Houston, TX10 hours ago
CJ Gardner-Johnson and his agents blast report of Philadelphia Eagles multi-year offer snub
Philadelphia, PA20 hours ago
Outside linebacker Romeo Okwara takes $9M pay cut to stay with Detroit Lions
Detroit, MI19 hours ago
Utah State cheerleader has blunt reaction to viral fame
Logan, UT2 days ago
Braves appear to hand shortstop job to Orlando Arcia
Atlanta, GA6 hours ago
Jordan Addison draft profile: Scouting report, 40 time and NFL projection
Los Angeles, CA14 hours ago
Reports: Texans trade Brandin Cooks, re-sign Laremy Tunsil
Houston, TX1 day ago
Las Vegas Raiders land tight end O.J. Howard
Las Vegas, NV15 hours ago
Hendrick Motorsports admits to modifying parts that caused big penalties at Phoenix
Phoenix, AZ18 hours ago
RB Damien Harris signing with Bills
Buffalo, NY10 hours ago
Seeking NFL comeback, Cam Newton to throw at Auburn’s pro day
Auburn, MA9 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy