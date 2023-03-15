Sounders sign D Nouhou to new 3-year contract

The Seattle Sounders signed defender Nouhou to a new three-year contract Wednesday with an option for 2026.

The 25-year-old Cameroonian was a 2021 MLS All-Star and made the 2022 CONCACAF Champions League Best XI.

“We are pleased to announce this well-earned new contract for Nouhou,” Seattle general manager Craig Waibel said in a release. “In addition to solidifying himself as one of the most reliable defenders in our league, Nouhou has been central to so many massive moments for the club. We look forward to more moments to come.”

Including three starts this season, Nouhou has recorded one goal and eight assists in 143 MLS matches (105 starts) since joining the Sounders in 2017.

Seattle (2-1-0, 6 points) hosts Los Angeles FC on Saturday.

–Field Level Media

