WRTV

Diaper Day: The Villages of Indiana ask Hoosiers to help children in need

By Ashlyn Wright,

5 days ago
INDIANAPOLIS — It’s estimated one in three families nationwide struggle to afford diapers, which is on average between $70 and $80 a month. Children need a minimum of 50 diaper changes a week.

March 15 is The Villages of Indiana Diaper Day. This is an event that calls on Hoosiers to donate diapers to support Villages’ families.

The Villages of Indiana is among the state’s largest licensed family and child services non-profit agency, with 16 offices in Indiana. The Villages’ professional team provides foster care licensing and placement, adoption and wrap-around family support programs.

The 2023 Diaper Day donation goal is 60,000 diapers. Sizes 4,5 and 6 are needed along with toddler pull-on diapers.

“Our council is composed of young professionals, and most of us have a child in diapers. We directly feel the impact at the cash register and understand the struggle among Villages clients to make ends meet every day,” Grace Ofer, the council chair and nursing director at Riley Hospital for Children, said.

Government assistance programs, such as Indiana WIC and SNAP, do not allow diaper purchases. According to the organization, three of five parents miss work or school because they cannot afford the diapers needed to leave their baby at daycare.

“No parent should ever have to choose between a diaper change and putting food on the table. We are passionate about this project and call on Hoosiers to support Diaper Day,” Ofer said.

Hoosiers can help by making a diaper donation on March 15 or hosting a diaper drive. Donations will be distributed to Villages families in need, statewide.

To donate diapers on Diaper Day:

To host a diaper drive:

  • Those interested in hosting a Diaper Drive, click here .

The Villages’ corporate partner MHS will match the first 15,000 diapers donated.

