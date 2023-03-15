Shoppers Have ‘Silkier & Shinier’ Gray Hair Thanks to This $7 Repair Cream From a Helen Mirren-Approved Brand

Choosing to embrace your natural gray hair can be a truly beautiful thing. Not to mention, it can save you a lot of time, worry and money on getting regular root touch-ups . But gray hair, especially due to age, can come with its own set of issues including dryness, frizziness, dullness, and breakage. Fortunately, there are hair care products out there can help with those problems and more. We found one that’s beloved by shoppers, super affordable, and from a Helen Mirren -approved brand.

The L’Oreal Paris Elvive Total Repair 5 is described as a hair protein treatment, a heat protectant, and a leave-in conditioner made to increase your hair’s strength, protect it against damage and breakage, and make it smoother and healthier overall. Whether you’re dealing with split ends, dehydrated locks, dullness, or weak and brittle hair, this product can help. In fact, it has nearly 10,000 five-star reviews and shoppers have used the words “life-changing,” “miracle” and “magic” to describe this.

The best part is, the conditioning treatment is on sale now for $7. If you ask us, it’s definitely worth trying at that price.

Image: L’Oreal

L’Oreal Paris Elvive Total Repair 5 Leave-In Conditioner

Price: $7

Buy Now

While the leave-in conditioner was made for any hair color, Amazon shoppers with gray hair have found this product to be extra helpful. As one wrote, their hair is so much better. “I am post-menopausal and my hair is very dry, frizzy and 50 percent gray. This has really helped to smooth my hair and make it feel soft.”

Another reviewer said, it’s a “fantastic” product that “knocks other products out of the water.” As they wrote, “I’ve been dyeing my hair since I was 17, and I’m now in my 40s. My hair is over-processed and frizzy in the arid climate I live in. I have a lot of gray, which makes my hair even more brittle. I’ve tried lots of products, including those recommended by hairdressers, but nothing has ever worked as well as this . My hair is as soft as it was when I was 13-years-old — as soft and shiny as before I ever dyed it. NO product has ever done that for my hair before.”

Shoppers with fine or thinning hair also sing this conditioning treatment’s praises. “I got this after a bad experience with a keratin treatment left my hair brittle, thin, and breaking,” wrote one reviewer. “I decided to give this a try as I was desperate to stop seeing my hair break off every time I brushed my hair. After a few uses, I noticed my hair felt stronger and I was seeing less hair break, what a relief! Sometimes you find a product that actually does what it says it will do and this is one of those products for sure. This left my hair soft and strong with no buildup. Highly recommended.”

Right now, the L’Oreal Paris Elvive Total Repair 5 Leave-In Conditioner is on sale for just under $7. In addition to that, Amazon is running a promo where you can save $5 when you purchase $25 worth of products on this page . It includes a ton of must-have products like the Maybelline Sky High Washable Mascara with over 79,000 five-star reviews and a ton of CeraVe products that are loved by celebs like Blake Lively and Olivia Wilde. Be sure to check those all out today.

