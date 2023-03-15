Civil complaint by former CPRB member against city of Tallahassee dismissed

A motion to dismiss a civil complaint filed by a former member of the Tallahassee Citizens Police Review Board (CPRB) was granted by a U.S. federal judge to the city of Tallahassee Monday.

According to the motion to dismiss document that was signed by U.S. District judge Allen Winsor, the judge noted - among other points - that the plaintiff, Taylor Biro, "has not plausibly alleged a First Amendment retaliation claim."

Biro was removed from the board by a 3-2 vote by the city of Tallahassee commission Dec. 7, 2022 .

When Biro was a member of the CPRB board, she attended board meetings with a cup that had a sticker with the phrase "abolish police" on it.

On Dec. 13, Biro filed the lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Florida arguing the city removing her from the board violated her first amendment right to freedom of speech.

The judge added, "because Biro was an appointed board member, the City Commission could remove her for speech inconsistent with its interests as the appointing authority."

The judge noted that the city said the goal of the board was to enhance trust between the Tallahassee Police Department and the community by creating an unbiased panel of volunteers to make policy recommendations.

It was noted in the document Biro has 14 days from the date of dismissal to file an amended complaint with the court.