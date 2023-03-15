Open in App
New York City, NY
HipHopWired

Sotheby’s Auctioning Off Michael Jordan’s Game-Worn Air Jordan 13’s From ’98 NBA Finals

By O Mazariego,

5 days ago

Source: Sotheby’s / Sotheby’s

Another pair of game-worn Air Jordans are set to hit the auction block , and best believe these’ll fetch a pretty penny after it’s all said and done.

Source: Sotheby’s / Sotheby’s

Hypebeast is reporting that Sotheby’s will be selling off a rare pair of Air Jordan13’s that Michael Jordan wore during game two of the 1998 NBA Finals in which the GOAT made sure that Karl “The Mailman” Malone went home with an empty satchel. It’s amazing how someone like Michael Jordan doesn’t keep all his game-worn attire, which ends up hitting the auction block. But as far as this particular pair goes, there’s actually an interesting story as to how these ended up in someone else’s hands.

From Hypebeast :

This is the only complete pair of his game-worn shoes from the 1998 NBA Finals that have been authenticated by The MeiGray Group. This particular pair is also the final pair of Air Jordan XIII Breds that Michael would ever lace up in an NBA game. These sneakers were given to a ball boy from Jordan after the game. The basketball star took the sneakers off in the locker room after Game 2 and signed each one before handing them over to the ball boy as a thank you for his services and hospitality during the Bulls visits.

Can’t be mad at that at all.

With the rarity and history behind these Air Jordan 13’s, Sotheby’s expects to haul in anywhere between $2-4 million. The rare kicks will be part of their VICTORIAM sales series which will feature sports memorabilia from iconic athletes from both the past and the present.

The auction is set to begin April 3 and will come to an end April 11. A public exhibition will be held at Sotheby’s New York on April 5 for everyone who wants a good look at what they can’t have.

Would you bid on these grails if you had the coin to spare? We’d personally prefer a pair of the Air Jordan 13 “Biggie” joints, but that’s just us. Let us know in the comments section below.

Source: Sotheby’s / Sotheby’s

