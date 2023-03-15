Georgia Flood, Conor Merrigan Turner & Essie Randles Join Peacock Limited Series ‘Apples Never Fall’

EXCLUSIVE: Georgia Flood, Conor Merrigan Turner and Essie Randles have joined the cast of Peacock ’s upcoming limited series Apples Never Fall , based on Big Little Lies and Nine Perfect Strangers author Liane Moriarty’s bestselling novel.

Annette Bening To Star In Peacock Limited Series ‘Apples Never Fall’

They will appear as series regulars alongside stars Annette Bening, Sam Neill, Jake Lacy and Alison Brie.

From writer-showrunner Melanie Marnich and Universal International Studios’ Heyday Television, Apples Never Fall centers on the Delaneys, who from the outside appear to be an enviably contented family. Former tennis coaches Joy (Bening) and Stan (Neill) are parents to four adult children (the eldest of which will be played by Brie and Lacy). After decades of marriage, they finally have sold their famed tennis academy and are ready to start what should be the golden years of their lives. But after Joy disappears, her children are forced to re-examine their parents’ marriage and their family history with fresh eyes.

Flood ( Nautilus, American Princess ) will play Savannah, who shows up at the Delaneys’ place in the middle of the night, fleeing a toxic relationship. While she and Joy Delaney grow close, Joy’s kids begin to suspect Savannah’s not who she says she is.

Turner ( Thai Cave Rescue ) will portray Logan Delaney. When an attempt to go pro flamed out, Logan planned to take over his parents’ tennis academy. But instead, he’s found inner peace managing the local marina in West Palm.

Randles ( Speedway ) is cast as Brooke Delaney. Running a physical-therapy practice and planning a wedding with her fiancée, Gina, she is the youngest Delaney and her father’s clear favorite.

Marnich and Moriarty executive produce with David Heyman, Albert Page and Jillian Share. Chris Sweeney will direct multiple episodes, including the first. Universal International Studios, a division of Universal Studio Group, is the studio, with NBCUniversal Global Distribution distributing. The series will film in Australia.

Flood is represented by Gersh and Catherine Poulton Management. Merrigan Turner is repped by The X Division and Goodman Genow Schenkmen. Randles is with Echo Lake Entertainment, Australia’s CBM Management and Goodman Genow Schenkman.

'New Girl' To Depart Netflix For Hulu & Peacock