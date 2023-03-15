Paramount Signs First-Look Deal With ‘Smile’ Writer and Director Parker Finn

Somebody must be flashing their pearly whites.

Paramount Pictures has entered a multi-year, first-look deal with Parker Finn to write, produce and direct features. The pact comes on the heels of Finn’s breakout horror hit “Smile,” which became a sleeper box office sensation. Finn wrote and directed the creepy tale, which went on to be the top grossing original horror movie of 2022, raking in $216 million worldwide on a $17 million budget. It was based on his short film “Laura Hasn’t Slept.”

“‘Smile’s’ breakthrough success is a testament to Parker’s unique and fresh filmmaking, and we are thrilled that he will make Paramount his home,” said Paramount Pictures President and CEO Brian Robbins.

Box Office: 'Scream VI' Scares Up Franchise-Best $44 Million Debut

Added Paramount Pictures Motion Picture Group Co-Presidents Michael Ireland and Daria Cercek, “Parker knows how to keep people on the edge of their seat and we’re happy that we get to keep scaring audiences together.”

“I am honored and thrilled to be joining the Paramount family. Brian Robbins, Michael Ireland, Daria Cercek, and everyone at Paramount have been truly fantastic partners, and I am grateful for their support and belief in the theatrical experience. I look forward to continuing our collaboration on genre stories that take bold chances and subvert expectations,” said Finn.

Paramount has been on a hot streak at the box office. The studio successfully rebooted the “Scream” franchise, scored a massive hit with “Top Gun: Maverick” and topped the box office with “The Lost City.” Only “Babylon,” an ambitious Hollywood epic, failed to resonate with audiences. Next up, Paramount will release sequels to “Mission: Impossible” and “Transformers.”

Finn is repped by CAA, Grandview and Jackoway Austen.

