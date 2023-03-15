‘Vanderpump Rules’ Ratings Spike After the Show’s #Scandoval

The #Scandoval has, predictably, been great for ratings: Bravo’s “Vanderpump Rules” is soaring.

According to the network, the March 8 episode of “Vanderpump Rules” — the first to air since the news broke about Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss’ months-long affair — drew 2.2 million viewers across all platforms in Live + 3 ratings. In live viewing, that episode doubled its ratings from the previous week.

The network’s nightly talk show, “Watch What Happens Live,” which featured series matriarch Lisa Vanderpump being interviewed by Andy Cohen, also benefited, drawing 593,000 viewers in the 18 to 49 demographic alone.

And on Peacock, where Bravo shows stream the next day, the March 8 “Vanderpump Rules” was, according to the network’s data points, “the third highest episode ever of a Bravo on Peacock-next-day series in both 18-49 and total viewers (through 3 days).”

This phenomenon will surely continue as new episodes roll out . Wednesday’s episode has this fire logline: “Lala and Katie freak out at Raquel for making out with Oliver. Back in Los Angeles, Scheana plans a guys night to help Schwartz get back in the game. Tom and Tom weigh a big decision about the future of their bar. Lisa consoles Ariana about her loss. Charli’s arrival in Lake Havasu helps Raquel find her voice, leading to a friendship-ending fight.”

On March 3, TMZ broke the news that Sandoval and Leviss were having an affair, and that Sandoval’s longtime partner (and “Vanderpump Rules” co-star) Ariana Madix had broken up with him as a result. Since then, chaos has reigned in the Bravoverse, and details of the affair and how it was exposed have come out in Rashomon-like bits and pieces.

Though Madix has remained silent so far, Sandoval and Leviss have issued several statements on Instagram. And Leviss was granted a temporary restraining order against fellow cast member Scheana Shay, whom she claimed hit her. (Shay’s lawyer fired back at Leviss, calling her a “known liar and a cheat.)

Restraining order or no, Bravo still plans to film a reunion with the cast in Los Angeles next week, in order to strike while the iron is hot. In the wake of the explosion after the initial TMZ report, the network and producer Evolution Media immediately began filming another episode for the season to capture the breakup and its aftermath on camera. Current and former “Vanderpump Rules” stars flocked to be by Madix’s side — and yes, Kristen Doute, who dated Sandoval and remains close with Madix, will appear in the new episode.

