Open in App
Charlotte, NC
See more from this location?
WANE 15

Thieves steal more than $1M in vehicles from North Carolina car dealerships, videos show

By Sydney Heiberger,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0efJza_0lKAbi3h00

CHARLOTTE, N.C. ( WJZY ) – Car thefts, including those in which vehicles are stolen directly from dealerships, are on the rise.

In the past three weeks, Nexstar’s WJZY has obtained video of at least four different incidences of thieves brazenly stealing cars from dealerships in North Carolina alone.

The first occurred on Feb. 19 in Lexington. Thieves broke into Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC, used a crowbar to break into the key lock box, and drove off with seven cars valued at a total of $344,483.

Suspected catalytic converter thief crushed to death at Georgia car lot

The following week, on Feb. 27, Adams Auto in Charlotte was hit. The suspects drove vehicles from the showroom through the dealership’s doors, making off with a Maserati and three BMWs with a total value of approximately $300,000.

On Mar. 9, Modern Nissan in Cornelius captured surveillance video of suspects driving off with an Audi and a Dodge Durango.

And just this past Monday, a group of thieves took six cars from Mountain Mitsubishi in Hickory . The total value was nearly $500,000.

Analysts have noted an increase in vehicle theft rates over the last few years, with some cities experiencing a 500% rise in carjackings over 2019, according to 2022 data obtained by the National Insurance Crime Bureau. Vehicle thefts in Charlotte alone increased by 20% in 2022 over 2021.

Other experts in the automotive industry believe the nationwide rise in vehicle thefts could stem from perpetrators stealing cars for their parts.

Certain car parts, like catalytic converters, have also been popular targets for thieves looking to resell them for a profit.

“We keep an eye on catalytic converter theft quite a lot, and we know the palladium, the rhodium, the platinum inside of those things is going for hundreds of thousands of dollars an ounce,” said CarFax editor-in-chief Patrick Olsen.

Thieves steal Oscar Mayer Wienermobile’s catalytic converter in Las Vegas

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said they are aware of the recent dealership thefts and are investigating any possible connections.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WANE 15.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Driver arrested after crash in east Charlotte kills well-known chef
Charlotte, NC13 hours ago
Man found dead in south Charlotte apartment
Charlotte, NC1 day ago
Shootout between man and juveniles at Hanes Mall parking lot in Winston-Salem
Winston-salem, NC1 day ago
NC Food Lion coworkers win $1 million off ticket they purchased where they work
Garner, NC17 hours ago
Witness reports 'shootout' in Hanes Mall parking lot
Winston-salem, NC2 days ago
SCHP: North Carolina resident dies in one-vehicle collision in Dillon County
Lumberton, NC2 days ago
One hurt in E. Independence Blvd arcade shooting, suspect sought
Matthews, NC2 days ago
Man rescued from under 2,000-pound safe
Glasgow, VA1 day ago
North Carolina pastor working to create awareness of pardon process after wrongful conviction
Raleigh, NC21 hours ago
Charlotte’s Bar-B-Q King listed for sale at $4.2M
Charlotte, NC18 hours ago
Discount Retailer Offers Massive Sale as Four Charlotte Locations Close for Good
Charlotte, NC2 days ago
18-year-old drowns in Moss Lake, police say
Shelby, NC3 days ago
Man shot in Salisbury bowling alley parking lot, police say
Salisbury, NC4 days ago
19-year-old killed in Anson County shooting
Wadesboro, NC2 days ago
Gastonia woman charged in illegal speakeasy operation
Gastonia, NC4 days ago
Three U.S. postal workers indicted on theft charges
Braddock, PA1 day ago
8-year-old shot in January while sleeping at North Carolina home gets out of hospital
Greensboro, NC4 days ago
Woman charged in crash that killed 4-year-old, police say
Lincolnton, NC3 days ago
Man arrested after fatal Statesville shooting, police searching for additional suspects
Statesville, NC3 days ago
Teen drowns after jumping into Cleveland County lake, police say
Cherryville, NC2 days ago
2 North Carolina residents from same town win similar Carolina Cash 5 jackpots at same time
Whitakers, NC3 days ago
Search Warrant in Archdale Leads to Four Arrests
Archdale, NC3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy