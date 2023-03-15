Open in App
San Diego Union-Tribune

Body found in flooded area of Border Field State Park

By Caleb Lunetta,

5 days ago

A body was recovered from a flooded area of Border Field State Park Tuesday near the U.S.-Mexico border, authorities said.

U.S. Border Patrol agents reported finding the body about 12:25 p.m. on Monument Road near the border fence, said San Diego County Sheriff's Sgt. Omar Vega in a news release.

Because the body was in a flood area, deputies from the Imperial Beach sheriff’s station, Border Patrol agents and Imperial Beach lifeguards worked together and used four-wheel drive vehicles and heavy equipment to retrieve the body, Vega said.

The man, believed to be in his 70s, was not immediately identified.

Border Field State Park has been closed since late December because of flooding.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

