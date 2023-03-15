Open in App
Memphis, TN
WREG

Debate over demolition of Mid-South Coliseum continues

By Alex Coleman,

5 days ago

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Members of the Coliseum Coalition say they have plans on how the Mid-South Coliseum could be restored as the mayor plans to make way for a new soccer stadium at Liberty Park.

Much like a classic wrestling match known for taking place back in the day at the Mid-South Coliseum, Wednesday’s gathering was the latest round in the slugfest over whether to save the historic building or tear it down.

City leaders looking to build soccer stadium in Midtown

Members of the Coliseum Coalition and community leaders made speeches and held signs saying they want to stop demolition plans.

“We want you to understand why this building is important and want you to understand there is a plan for what this building could be used for,” said Coliseum Coalition supporter Corey Strong.

“I grew up here in Orange Mound. I was around when they built the coliseum. Saw it built. It’s got good bones and needs to be preserved,” said Gerald Boyd.

Coliseum’s demolition for new soccer stadium angers some

Mayor Jim Strickland’s administration and the City of Memphis want to demolish the coliseum and are seeking to build a new multi-use stadium at Liberty Park, which would be the future home for Memphis 901 FC soccer.

The mayor recently told WREG this is the best place for a sports and entertainment complex and supporters don’t have a plan for the coliseum.

“We are renovating the football stadium, a youth sports complex. What you won’t hear from anyone who wants to keep the coliseum is a business plan that makes sense to operate the Mid-South Coliseum as is,” Strickland said.

The Coliseum Coalition says it disagrees with the mayor. They presented their Mid-South Coliseum Development Plan, saying the building can be restored similar to how the old Sears Crosstown building was turned into the Crosstown Concourse.

“Actually, the Crosstown Concourse project was a much heavier lift. This would be comparably…I won’t say easy, but it’s very doable and one of the summary conclusions of this plan is the Mid-South Coliseum is restorable,” said supporter Marvin Stockwell.

Coliseum supporters also say there’s room for both the coliseum and a new soccer stadium, but supporters like Leah Fox-Greenburg say money to tear down the coliseum could be better spent on blight.

“Let us not forget ten million would be better invested in those demolished areas..in those blighted areas than to tear down this stadium for ten million extra dollars,” Fox-Greenburg said.

Supporters say their fight isn’t over as they reimagine the Mid-South Coliseum for other uses connecting Memphis’ past to its future.

“Think about what was recently mentioned. A Hip Hop Museum would look great here, a conversation about a new Shelby County Archives. This would be an awesome space for it and addition to that there’s no wrestling museum and I know there are some wrestling out here,” Strong said.

Coliseum Coalition supporters say since the Memphis City Council holds the purse strings to new projects, they hope to convince members not to tear it down.

