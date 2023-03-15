Open in App
Mexico, MO
See more from this location?
KMOX News Radio

After a Mexico tummy tuck trip turned deadly, some question the practice of medical tourism

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zRCsf_0lKAbGXT00

Last week, a trip to Mexico for cheap tummy tuck surgeries turned tragic when a group of four people were stopped by a drug cartel. Two people were killed, and the other two were held captive for several days before they were rescued. The tragedy is shining light on the risky phenomenon of medical tourism.

The practice is becoming more common. Every year, more than a million Americans venture across the border into Mexico to save up to 70 percent on elective care procedures. But SLU Care’s Dr. Fred Buckhold says there’s a good reason health care costs more in the United States.

“When you see a doctor, you’re seeing someone that has nominally — and usually at a bare minimum — seven years of training to practice the way they are set to practice,” he said. “And it's markedly different — somebody may have a year of training, or training at a place that’s less regulated. You don't know the quality, the substance of the person that's taking care of you as well. And that, to me, carries a huge risk.”

Besides the safety risk, Dr. Buckhold said there’s also a risk of needing follow-up care that might not be covered by your insurance in the U.S.

Copyright 2023 KMOX (Audacy). All Rights Reserved.

Follow KMOX | Facebook | Twitter | Instagram
Listen on the free Audacy app .
Tell your smart speaker to play K M O X.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Former Walmart manager arrested after leaving the store with $135,000 in shopping bag, police say
Joliet, IL9 days ago
Man Who Gave Steve Harvey An Eerie Response On ‘Family Feud’ Charged with Murdering Wife
Quincy, IL3 days ago
Robert De Niro Steps Out With Rarely Seen Son Elliot, 24: Photos
New York City, NY3 days ago
Body of missing Illinois woman found tied up, wrapped in sheet and discarded in shopping cart in Chicago alley
Chicago, IL15 hours ago
Famed TV Actor Dies Unexpectedly in Los Angeles
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Ex-cop who killed George Floyd is sentenced on tax evasion charges — but gets entire sentence credited to time served
Minneapolis, MN3 days ago
A St. Charles woman disappears after leaving Sunset Hills restaurant
Sunset Hills, MO1 day ago
Saturday homicides in St. Louis city, county
Saint Louis, MO8 days ago
Tuesday deadline for St. Louis priests to defend their parish
Saint Louis, MO1 hour ago
Janae Edmondson is home after tragic car crash
Saint Louis, MO12 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy