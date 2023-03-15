Open in App
Harlem Middle School student arrested for bringing knife to campus

By Alexandra Koch, Augusta Chronicle,

5 days ago
One day after a Columbia Middle School Student was arrested for making terroristic threats, a Harlem Middle School student has been arrested for bringing a knife on campus.

School administration and the school resource officer were informed that a student had a knife out in class and was showing it to other students, according to a news release. The blade was discovered in the student’s possession and was immediately secured.

The student has been criminally charged with possession of a weapon on school grounds and will also be heldaccountable according to the code of conduct, according to the release.

