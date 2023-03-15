Open in App
Washington, DC
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Commanders to sign quarterback Jacoby Brissett

By Bryan Manning,

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EIRsO_0lKAZLNU00

The Washington Commanders have their veteran quarterback. According to Dianna Russini of ESPN, Jacoby Brissett will sign with the Commanders.

Brissett, a third-round pick of the New England Patriots in 2016, played for the Cleveland Browns in 2016. He started 11 games for the Browns last season while Deshaun Watson was suspended. Brissett played well, completing 64% of his passes for 2,608 yards with 12 touchdowns and six interceptions. He finished the 2022 season with a quarterback rating of 88.9 and a QBR of 59.9.

For his career, Brissett has played for New England [one season], Indianapolis [four seasons], Miami [one season] and Cleveland [one season]. Brissett has played in 76 career games, with 48 starts.

Brissett has 48 career touchdowns compared to 23 interceptions. He has completed 61% of his passes with four fourth-quarter comebacks and five game-winning drives.

Brissett’s deal is reportedly for one season, and he will have the chance to compete for the starting job against Sam Howell. Brissett is viewed as an excellent teammate and can also prove to be a strong mentor to Howell. Brissett, along with Andy Dalton and Taylor Heinicke, were viewed as the free-agent options at quarterback after Jimmy Garoppolo.

We’ll have more on Brissett to Washington.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
NFL World Reacts To Ezekiel Elliott, Bills News
Dallas, TX2 days ago
49ers 2021 postseason hero signing with Raiders
San Francisco, CA14 hours ago
Former UNC forward drawing interest in transfer portal
Chapel Hill, NC8 hours ago
Look: Cheerleader Going Viral During NCAA Tournament
Logan, UT1 day ago
Georgia WR Dillon Bell impressed NFL scout at pro day: 'Looked like the best receiver on the field'
Athens, GA17 hours ago
Check out these highlights of new Broncos TE Chris Manhertz
Denver, CO2 days ago
Ravens lose assistant coach to AFC North division rival
Baltimore, MD1 day ago
Cody Ford's contract details with Bengals emerge
Cincinnati, OH10 hours ago
Graham Glasgow explains why he chose to rejoin the Lions instead of looking at other offers
Detroit, MI15 hours ago
Buffalo Bills sign running back Damien Harris to one-year deal
Buffalo, NY10 hours ago
Every offensive recruit in 2024 who is warm on Penn State football
State College, PA1 hour ago
UNC basketball set to meet with transfer target on Tuesday
Chapel Hill, NC8 hours ago
Browns had formal meeting with Penn State C Juice Scruggs at the NFL Scouting Combin
Cleveland, OH11 hours ago
Bengals coaches confident in Dax Hill as starter in 2023
Cincinnati, OH10 hours ago
Seahawks 2023 depth chart projections after first wave of free agency
Seattle, WA21 hours ago
New mock draft has Bucs trading up for a QB
Tampa, FL18 hours ago
Sean McNeil says goodbye to Ohio State, college basketball
Columbus, OH17 hours ago
Doc Rivers explains why he didn't challenge 6th foul call on Joel Embiid
Philadelphia, PA7 hours ago
One UNC basketball player in top 100 of 2023 NBA draft big board
Chapel Hill, NC13 hours ago
Steelers NFL draft needs coming into focus
Pittsburgh, PA1 day ago
Bengals cap space update after latest moves in free agency
Cincinnati, OH1 day ago
Packers give new long snapper Matt Orzech $300K signing bonus
Green Bay, WI9 hours ago
Utah State cheerleader has blunt reaction to viral fame
Logan, UT2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy