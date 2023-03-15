Commanders to sign quarterback Jacoby Brissett

The Washington Commanders have their veteran quarterback. According to Dianna Russini of ESPN, Jacoby Brissett will sign with the Commanders.

Brissett, a third-round pick of the New England Patriots in 2016, played for the Cleveland Browns in 2016. He started 11 games for the Browns last season while Deshaun Watson was suspended. Brissett played well, completing 64% of his passes for 2,608 yards with 12 touchdowns and six interceptions. He finished the 2022 season with a quarterback rating of 88.9 and a QBR of 59.9.

For his career, Brissett has played for New England [one season], Indianapolis [four seasons], Miami [one season] and Cleveland [one season]. Brissett has played in 76 career games, with 48 starts.

Brissett has 48 career touchdowns compared to 23 interceptions. He has completed 61% of his passes with four fourth-quarter comebacks and five game-winning drives.

Brissett’s deal is reportedly for one season, and he will have the chance to compete for the starting job against Sam Howell. Brissett is viewed as an excellent teammate and can also prove to be a strong mentor to Howell. Brissett, along with Andy Dalton and Taylor Heinicke, were viewed as the free-agent options at quarterback after Jimmy Garoppolo.

We’ll have more on Brissett to Washington.