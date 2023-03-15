Here is the most popular last name in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Many states have similar popular last names and West Virginia is no different, according to a study by Ancestry .

The study says West Virginia’s most popular surnames are Smith, Miller and Johnson.

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Subscribe Now

Breaking News

Smith is in the top three in all but five states: California, Hawaii, Minnesota, New Mexico and North Dakota.

According to Ancestry, the surname Smith was an occupational name meaning a worker in metal like a blacksmith or farrier in its England and Scottish meaning. As of 2004, the average lifespan of people with the last name Smith was 73 years old, compared to the national average of 74.

Ancestry says the English and Scottish meaning of Miller was an occupational name meaning a miller or a person who works in a grain mill. As of 2004, the average lifespan of people with the last name Miller was 75 years old.

They say Johnson’s English and Scottish meaning is from different languages and origins. It is derived from the Middle English and Older Scots name Johan Jo(h)n and the suffix -son. As of 2004, the average lifespan of people with the last name Johnson was 73 years old.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.