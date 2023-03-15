Jury duty for 97th District Court in Clay County canceled

HENRIETTA ( KFDX/KJTL ) — Anyone in Clay County who was scheduled for jury duty this Friday now has a clear schedule.

The jury duty that was previously scheduled to start at 10 a.m. on Friday, March 17, in 97th District Court has been canceled.

For more information, you can call the Clay County District Clerk Marianne Bowles at (940) 538-4561 .

