LeafNoLitter: The trees in Roswell are watching

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – Keep Roswell Beautiful has launched its 2023 litter prevention campaign…and it’s just as interesting as last year’s. Trees throughout the city now have faces; the goal is to remind people that “nature is watching.”

Roswell is using the “watching eyes effect” from psychological studies with the hopes of getting people to dispose of their trash properly. The pictures below show three of the 42 trees in Roswell that now have their own faces.

Tree watching eyes | Courtesy of Keep Roswell Beautiful Tree watching eyes | Courtesy of Keep Roswell Beautiful Tree watching eyes | Courtesy of Keep Roswell Beautiful

Last year’s Keep Roswell Beautiful campaign used cigarette butt voting bins to get people to dispose of their cigarette butts properly. Their #NoButts4Me campaign featured talking animals; the #LeafNoLitter campaign for this year features talking trees .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.