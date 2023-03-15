Open in App
Miami, FL
Us Weekly

Goody Honors the ‘Artist in Everyone’ With Vibrant New Collab and Kickoff Celebration in Miami

By Robyn Merrett,

4 days ago

If Goody invites you to Miami, you go. In February, the haircare brand — loved by Ashley Graham, Bella Hadid and more — invited a group of beauty editors , including myself, to celebrate the launch of their newest collection that aims to honor the “artist in everyone.”

As soon as we stepped foot in the 305, I could feel the Goody magic in the air. One day after checking into the Cadillac Hotel (right on the beach), my fellow editors and I participated in an art class hosted by Reyna Noriega — whose designs are featured in the new line, Goody Tru.

Each scrunchie , scarf and hair brush were adorned with Noriega’s paintings, all of which pay homage to her Afro-Caribbean and Latin roots. The Miami-based artist prides herself on creating work that depicts women of color in a “joyful” light and that intention is undeniable in the Goody Tru hair accessories. “I wanted to bring that aspect to the Goody Tru collection while also giving a nod to the colorful lifestyle of Miami with bold oranges, yellows, greens and blues,” Noriega told Us Weekly's Stylish.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TpSzq_0lKAXwWb00
Goody Tru

While creating is not new for Noriega, making wearable art is. “[This] is a whole new realm, and seeing how people style these pieces is so rewarding. The entire Goody Tru collection intertwines art and fashion through hair accessories and styling tools that are accessible to people everywhere, which is important to me,” she shared.

After Noriega brought out my — very hidden — artistic talents, we enjoyed an intimate dinner at CHICA Miami , where we learned about the other forces behind the new line. (We also ate the best crispy salmon I’ve ever had.)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yqZAX_0lKAXwWb00
Goody Tru

Goody worked with Hola Lou — a visual artist, designer and muralist based in Mexico City. Her pieces of the collection encourage confidence and empowerment through the use of bold and eye-catching hues, like blue and moody reds, that are inspired by her Mexican-Caribbean surroundings.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1I0842_0lKAXwWb00
Goody Tru

Let It Happen, which is comprised of sisters Norah , Yarah and Rosa , celebrated their love of dance via festive hair charms and claw clips that are covered in funky patterns and exciting shades.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10sZvG_0lKAXwWb00
Goody Tru

“We know how important hair is to women and girls,” the Netherlands natives said in a statement. “Like dance, how we style our hair is another form of self-expression. We wanted to help create products that made others feel positive and confident and we hope that our collection is something that girls will be excited to buy and make their own.”

Styling my hair has never been more exciting and affordable, as Goody’s new offerings are all under $15 and available at Walmart.com and Walmart stores nationwide.

