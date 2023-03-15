Open in App
Las Vegas, NV
KTNV 13 Action News

Caesars Palace to demolish rotunda near the Strip

By Jarah Wright,

5 days ago
Part of the Las Vegas Strip is getting a makeover.

Caesars Palace has filed a permit with the Clark County Building Department to demolish the rotunda along Las Vegas Boulevard.

You can see it behind the statue of Caesar underneath the resort's marquee.

Jarah Wright

The resort said it's been closed for years.

The casino has been updating the resort over the last couple of years including a multimillion-dollar renovation of the original main entrance, main casino, and porte-cochere to create a new entryway, redesigned gaming areas, and a new lobby bar.

"Caesars Palace brought a sense of grandeur to the Las Vegas Strip when it was built in 1966 and we're proud to continue that legacy," Caesars Entertainment Regional President Sean McBurney told Channel 13 at the time . "Completely rebuilding the front entrance of one of the world's most iconic destinations is no small task."

The resort wrapped up construction in September 2022.

Caesars Palace could also be planning for the future with the Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix on the horizon.

The rotunda sits close to Las Vegas Boulevard, which is part of the 3.8 mile track.

Other casinos are also renovating ahead of the event including The Strat while others are planning on building grandstands along the track like the Bellagio .

The Las Vegas Grand Prix is set for November 16 through November 18.

