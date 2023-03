Partly sunny with highs in the upper 40s.

The Boston weather forecast for Thursday calls for partly sunny skies. Lane Turner/The Boston Globe

With the nor’easter now in the rear-view mirror, Boston weather takes a calm turn for the rest of the workweek.

Thursday will be a partly sunny, breezy day with high temperatures reaching the upper 40s to 50 degrees, according to forecasters.

Friday looks cloudy with highs again in the upper 40s. There will be slight chances for isolated showers late in the day.

