Pi day searches reveal this: America's favorite pies

Math enthusiasts know March 14 to be Pi Day, but pastry fans are thinking of a different kind of pie.

Google Trends recently shared the most-searched pies in each U.S. state from March 2022 to March 2023.

According to the results, the most-searched type of pie in the U.S. is apple pie! Clearly, the phrase "as American as apple pie" is popular for a reason -- it's the most searched variety in 27 states: Alaska, Arizona, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Hawaii, Illinois, Indiana, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nebraska, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Vermont, Virginia, Washington and Wisconsin.

In second place is a holiday treat that some people love all year long -- pumpkin pie. It's the most searched pie variety in 14 states: California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Kansas, Montana, Missouri, North Dakota, Oregon, South Dakota, Texas, Utah, West Virginia and Wyoming.

Rounding out the top three is sweet potato pie. Mostly searched for in the Deep South, this variety took the top spot in four states: Alabama, Georgia, Mississippi and South Carolina.

The fourth most searched pie in America is pecan, which beat out all others in three states: Arkansas, Louisiana and Oklahoma.

The pies in fifth and sixth place were the most searched varieties in one state each. Fifth place goes to peanut butter pie, a favorite in Kentucky, and in sixth and last place is chess pie, the top flavor in Tennessee.

While apple clearly ranks supreme among pie lovers, it's not the only fruit pie Americans love to scarf down. When it comes to the battle of the berries, blueberry ranks supreme -- the favorite in 32 states -- versus strawberry -- the favorite in 18 states.

Blueberry pie lovers live in: Alaska, Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Hawaii, Illinois, Maine, Massachusetts, Maryland, Montana, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Dakota, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Texas, Utah, Vermont, Virginia, Washington, West Virginia, Wisconsin and Wyoming.

Those who prefer strawberry pie are from: Arkansas, Alabama, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Dakota, South Carolina and Tennessee.

Of course, sweet isn't the only way to go. Plenty of pie lovers like their savory flavors, too. In the battle between chicken pot pie and shepherd's pie, one variety edged out the other just slightly by six states to take the top spot -- chicken pot pie, 28 states, versus shepherd's pie, 22 states.

Savory pie fans in these states prefer chicken pot pie: Alabama, Arkansas, California, Delaware, Georgia, Hawaii, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Nebraska, New Jersey, New Mexico, North Carolina, North Dakota, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, Wisconsin and West Virginia.

Shepherd's pie is the winner in these states: Alaska, Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Idaho, Kansas, Louisiana, Nevada, New Hampshire, New York, Maine, Massachusetts, Montana, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Utah, Vermont, Washington and Wyoming.

Google also broke down the top trending pie recipes in the U.S. over the past month, per the Huffington Post , and some of them might surprise you.

Trending Pie Recipes

1. Butter pie

2. Macaroni pie

3. Pizza pie

4. Oatmeal pie

5. Beef pot pie

6. No bake peanut butter pie

7. Steak and ale pie

8. Butterscotch pie

9. Rhubarb pie

10. Chocolate mousse pie