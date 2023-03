(WBBM NEWSRADIO) – Chicago’s Animal Care and Control is trying to reunite some goats with their owners.

A post on the agency’s Facebook page says an animal control officer had quite the day on Tuesday and brought in three stray goats: Two tan and one black.

“As much fun as they seem to be having, we are pretty sure they just want to go back home,” officials said.

The message also asked people to share the post to help the animals get back home.

It is legal to have goats in the city.

