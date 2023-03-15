Lindsey Graham says Biden should shoot down Putin’s warplanes

After Russian pilots destroyed a U.S. surveillance drone on Tuesday, Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) said that the U.S. should gun down any Russian warplane that approaches an American asset in airways over international waters.

Graham made his comments while speaking on Fox News with Sean Hannity , saying that Russia should be held accountable for what happened, and the Kremlin should be told if it ever gets “near another U.S. asset flying in international waters, your airplane will be shot down.”

Two Russian fighter jet pilots forced down the unmanned-aerial vehicle as it was traveling over the Black Sea, the U.S. European Command announced on Tuesday. Military officials allege that the Russian pilots were flying in a “reckless” and “unprofessional” manner.

Following the destruction of the UAV, Graham said that Biden has been acting like a “deer in the headlights” when it comes to threats from foreign powers.

“What would Ronald Reagan do right now?” Graham asked. “He would start shooting Russian planes down if they were threatening our assets. American foreign policy is in freefall.”

Graham continued, saying, “on multiple fronts, we’re in a dangerous situation. Weakness creates provocation. They know they can get away with it.”

The Senator continued, saying that “nobody” respects Biden and that they won’t ever unless he changes how he responds to these situations.

“And if you don’t change your game and up your game, we’re going to have World War III,” Graham warned.

The comments from Graham came after he openly supported backing Ukraine in its war against Russia, warning that the nation should not turn its back after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said the war shouldn’t be one of the country’s “vital national interests.”

“If Putin loses in Ukraine, then the world resets in all the right ways,” Graham tweeted . “If he wins in Ukraine and the west capitulates just like in the past, more conflict is coming.”

He then said that “when it comes to Putin, you either pay now or pay later,” expressing that continuing to fight Ukraine should be taken seriously.

“If you do not understand that success by Putin in Russia invites aggression by China against Taiwan, then you have seriously miscalculated one of the most obvious nexuses in the world,” the Senator tweeted.