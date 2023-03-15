KHSAA Sweet 16 boys basketball tournament results, highlights from 1st day at Rupp Arena

LEXINGTON, Ky. — James Haire knows his star junior Ayden Evans will be a perimeter player on the college level, but the veteran Elizabethtown High School boys basketball coach has different needs.

“Even though he’s 6-(foot-)10, he’s not really a post player,” Haire said. “But I have no need for a 6-10 person to be hanging around the perimeter. Next level, he’ll be playing a totally different spot.”

Evans’ versatility was on display Wednesday, totaling 21 points, seven blocks, four rebounds and three steals as the Panthers knocked off McCracken County 48-44 in the first round of the UK Healthcare Boys Sweet 16 at Rupp Arena.

Evans has developed into one of the state’s top college prospects in the Class of 2024, holding scholarship offers from Manhattan, Mississippi State, Missouri, Ohio, Seton Hall, Texas A&M and West Virginia. He prefers to play on the perimeter — making both of his 3-point shots Wednesday — but also is comfortable closer to the rim.

“I don’t dislike it,” Evans said. “I’ll do whatever I can to help my team win. If I have to play in the post to win the game, I’ll do it.”

Obian Howard added 10 points for E’town (24-9), which will face Woodford County in Friday’s 11 a.m. quarterfinal . The Panthers will enter with an eight-game winning streak.

“This group has come so far from the first game to now,” Haire said. “They used to think it was against the law to make two passes in an offense. Now they do work it around and see things and get the ball to where the play is designed to go.”

Connor Miller had 15 points and 12 rebounds to lead McCracken County (29-6). The Mustangs won the rebounding battle 36-19 but hit just 1 of 11 3-point attempts and committed 16 turnovers.

Mustangs coach Dustin Roberts said Evans’ presence was a big factor in his team’s shooting woes.

“You don’t get anything easy,” Roberts said. “There’s no free pass to the basket. … That might have attributed to the low shooting from 3-point range. We were always keeping an eye on him because he is a game-changer with the shot blocking.”

Evans had back-to-back dunks early in the fourth quarter to give E’town a 42-37 lead. He also knocked down two free throws for a 46-43 edge with 1:19 left. His team up 48-44 in the final seconds, Evans swatted away Carson Purvis’ 3-point attempt to seal the victory.

Haire said Evans is “a pleasure to coach” and defended the use of him in the paint.

“Honestly, I’m trying to win games for Elizabethtown High School,” Haire said. “I know he can play on the next level. I’m not his agent. I’m not trying to get him scholarships. That’s somebody else’s job. … Ayden loves playing in the post. He loves playing anywhere I ask him to play. Or else.”

MCCRACKEN COUNTY 12 12 13 7 - 44

ELIZABETHTOWN 14 11 11 12 - 48

McCracken County (29-6) – Jack McCune 14, Ian Hart 9, Connor Miller 15, Jack Bradley 2, Carson Purvis 2, Jackson Klope 2.

Elizabethtown (24-9) – Trey Durbin 2, Ayden Evans 21, Jujuan Williams 4, Obian Howard 10, J’Quan Williams 6, TaQuan Townsend 2, Wyatt McAdams 3.

Warren Central 80, Pulaski County 55

The pressure of making it back to the Sweet 16 behind them, the No. 1 Dragons (33-1) put together a masterful first half and cruised past the Maroons (27-7).

Warren Central made 18 of 29 shots (62.1%) in the first half – including 6 of 10 3-point tries – to build a 45-19 halftime lead.

The Dragons, last year’s Sweet 16 runners-up , have been ranked No. 1 in the state all season but had to survive a tough Fourth Region final against rival Bowling Green, winning 52-50 in overtime on March 7.

“They had more pressure just to get here,” Dragons coach William Unseld said. “The tightest I’ve seen them in two years was the regional championship game. … I could see the next practice, it felt like the weight of the world was off of them.”

Junior Kade Unseld , the coach’s son, led the Dragons with 26 points and added eight rebounds and four assists. Chappelle Whitney added 16 points, 11 rebounds and six assists.

Warren Central will face the Ashland Blazer in Friday’s 1:30 p.m. quarterfinal . Coach Unseld will try to keep his team relaxed between now and then.

“All year it was, ‘You’ve got to get back to Rupp. You’ve got to get back to Rupp,’” the coach said. “Well, they got back here. They have my permission not to win this thing. They’ve had a great year. Just play and go have fun.”

Barek Williams scored 19 points and Cayden Lancaster added 14 for Pulaski County.

Coach John Fraley was impressed with the victors.

“What you don’t see on film a whole lot is how big and long and quick they are and how good they are defensively,” Fraley said. “They can switch everything because they’re all the same size, and they can all guard inside and out. And they shoot the ball really well, and they move the ball really well. … The ball doesn’t stick with them, and they’re unselfish.”

PULASKI COUNTY 3 16 19 17 - 55

WARREN CENTRAL 20 25 19 16 – 80

Pulaski County (27-7) – Cayden Lancaster 14, Brysen Dugger 5, Barek Williams 19, Carson Fraley 4, Jalen Wooldridge 2, Gavin Cook 2, Mack King 3, Jace Frye 6.

Warren Central (33-1) – Chappelle Whitney 16, Damarion Walkup 4, Izayiah Villafuerte 8, Kade Unseld 26, Omari Glover 11, Malik Jefferson 6, Tayvion Wells 3, Abdihakim Dahir 3, Braylon Boards 3.

Ashland Blazer 66, Owensboro 65

Braxton Jennings ’ 3-pointer with 18 seconds left was the difference as the Tomcats (23-11) rallied to beat the Red Devils (19-11).

Jennings, a sophomore averaging 2.8 points per game this season, sank a trio of 3-pointers and scored 10 points.

“That’s exactly why they call it March madness,” Tomcats coach Ryan Bonner said.

Owensboro led 61-54 on Talas Taylor’s layup with 3:04 left before Ashland rallied. The Red Devils missed the front end of two one-and-one free-throw situations in the final minute.

After Jennings’ 3-pointer gave the Tomcats the lead, Owensboro had three shots to win in the final seconds but couldn’t convert.

Zander Carter had 25 points and 13 rebounds to lead Ashland. Rheyce DeBoard added 17 points and three steals.

Kenyata Carbon had 22 points, six rebounds and six assists to lead the Red Devils.

It was a matchup of the two schools with the most Sweet 16 appearances in tournament history — Owensboro with 44 and Ashland Blazer with 35.

ASHLAND BLAZER 14 14 16 22 - 66

OWENSBORO 20 10 18 17 - 65

Ashland Blazer (23-11) – Asher Adkins 3, Tristin Davis 6, Zander Carter 25, Tucker Conway 3, Rheyce DeBoard 17, Braxton Jennings 10, Nate Frieze 2.

Owensboro (19-11) – JiAirius Webb 8, Jonathan Moss 11, Cayman Powell 5, Kenyata Carbon 22, Talas Taylor 13, Ethan Pendleton 4, Jalen Rogers 2.

