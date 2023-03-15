Petersburg native takes break from training celebs in L.A. to workout with hometown peeps

PETERSBURG — Celebrity Fitness Pro, Don “DB Donamatrix'' Brooks, continues to give back to his hometown. Mark your calendars to attend the Donamatrix Day 2023: Fitness Festival on Saturday, April 1. It is the fifth anniversary for the free, fun-filled, family-friendly, community event.

DB Donamatrix, a Virginia State University graduate, said, "We need all the fraternities and sororities to pull up and show out."

The event will return to Petersburg High School, DB Donamatrix's alma mater, this year. Experience The Don-a-matrix Workout with DB Donamatrix and burn up to 1000 calories in 45 minutes. The festival will feature some of Central Virginia’s most popular fitness trainers, exciting vendors, health and dental screenings, unique "moving" activities for children, and the in-demand kickball tournament.

Sign up for The Don-a-matrix Workout, to vend and/or to volunteer at donamatrix.com . There is no vendor fee, however, space is limited; it's first-come, first-served. Volunteers must be available from 8 a.m. - 2 p.m.

St. Paddy's Day: List of local events How will you celebrate Saint Patrick's Day?

Donamatrix Fitness Festival Workout Schedule

10:30 a.m. - Afro-Yoga, Dr. Shawnrell Blackwell

11 a.m. - Xtreme Hip-Hop, Keisha

11:30 a.m. - Don-a-matrix Workout, DB Donamatrix

12 p.m. - Bandz a Make Her Dance, Geniva

1 p.m. - Enticing Fitness, Shawnt'e Mitchell

1:30 p.m. - Don-a-matrix Workout, DB Donamatrix

The workouts take place in the Petersburg High School gymnasium.

"Bring your family and friends. Come have some fun, and be ready to sweat," DB Donamatrix said. "We will have health screenings, blood pressure checks, lots of vendors, music and of course some dope workout classes."

The Crimson Clinic, a school-based health center located inside Petersburg High School, will provide immunizations and sports physicals on the event day.

Treat yourself to some quality fitness time on April Fools' Day from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. at Petersburg High School located at 3101 Johnson Road. For more information, follow @donamatrixtraining on Facebook.

Your support helps keep the lights on at The Progress-Index! We are passionate about telling Petersburg's stories. Stay connected with our articles, enterprise reporting and more by clicking "Subscribe" at the top of the page.

VSU grad gives back to his community Petersburg: Benefit gala proceeds help youth, teens, seniors participate in sport programs

Petersburg: 'The Benefit Gala'

The evening before the Donamatrix Fitness Festival, DB Donamatrix and his daughter Tuesdae Donyale will host a fundraising event. The proceeds from "The Benefit Gala" will help Petersburg youth, teens and seniors participate in sport programs. All of the money raised will go directly to the City of Petersburg Recreation, Special Events and Volunteerism Department in Petersburg.

"The Benefit Gala" produced by A3 Group is for adults only, and tickets/tables range in price from $100 - $1,000. Visit donamatrix.com to purchase tickets to the "Gala" which will be held on March 31 at the Petersburg Library Conference Center at 7 p.m. It will feature a red carpet event at 6:30 p.m., dinner prepared by Darren's Catering, a silent auction, an awards ceremony and music.

DB Donamatrix

Creator of The Don-a-matrix Workout, DB Donamatrix, is known for his Signature Don-a-matrix Training Method and breakthrough resistance band workout. The Petersburg native promotes healthy living and helps his clients achieve their best selves. The Don-a-matrix Training Studio is located at 7704 Melrose Ave. in Los Angeles, Calif.

Visit donamatrix.com for more information.

Chester: Live Pro Wrestling Thomas Dale High School: Live Pro Wrestling fundraising rumble, fun family experience

America's largest open house Petersburg Garden Club hosts Historic Garden Week event: Tour beautiful homes, gardens

— Kristi K. Higgins aka The Social Butterfly columnist is the trending topics and food Q&A reporter at The Progress-Index. Have a news tip on local trends or businesses? Contact Kristi (she, her) at khiggins@progress-index.com, follow @KHiggins_PI on Twitter @socialbutterflykristi on Instagram.

Your support is vital to local journalism. Please subscribe .

This article originally appeared on The Progress-Index: Petersburg native takes break from training celebs in L.A. to workout with hometown peeps