Woodmont High, Southwood School of the Arts selected as 2023 Palmetto’s Finest Schools

Greenville County's Woodmont High School and Anderson District 5's Southwood Academy of the Arts were named as 2023 Palmetto’s Finest Schools Wednesday, March 16, earning one of South Carolina’s highest achievements.

The announcement was made across the state and broadcast live in the schools on SCETV. Re-watch the broadcast here.

According to a press release from Greenville County Schools, Woodmont Principal Joe Foster shared at the school's event, “Every student, every day. This mantra has been a guiding light for us for the last five years. We believe in our students. When they succeed, we succeed. When they fall short, we fall short. I am honored beyond words by the Palmetto’s Finest recognition and know the credit for this accomplishment rests on our student body and faculty for whom I am grateful.”

"We are so incredibly proud of Principal (James) Smith and the entire SAA community of faculty, staff, and students. Congratulations on this prestigious and well-deserved honor!" a post on the Anderson School District 5 Facebook page stated.

The South Carolina Association of School Administrators (SCASA) presents the awards each year to schools that offer the best in innovative, effective educational programs. The Palmetto’s Finest Awards Program is celebrating its 45th year.

The selection process includes a review of a school's program, focusing on the impact the school is making on the lives of students and the community.

GCS Superintendent Dr. Burke Royster said, “What a great distinction and honor to be named a Palmetto’s Finest School. This is a tremendous and well-deserved recognition for the outstanding progress Woodmont High has made to advance all areas, including academics. Congratulations to the faculty, staff and students on this stellar achievement.”

Scott Rhymer, GCS Assistant Superintendent for High School Leadership, said, “This is an exciting and well-deserved accomplishment for the students, staff, and administration of Woodmont High School. It is also a great testament to the community that Woodmont High School serves, and how parents, relatives, businesses, and the general community come together with the mission of ensuring student success.”

Lake Murray Elementary in Lexington County School District One, Lake Murray Elementary in District 5 of Lexington and Richland Counties and John W. Moore Middle School in Florence were also named Palmetto's Finest Schools.