Buncombe County, NC
WSPA 7News

Deputies searching for missing man in Buncombe County

By Jaylan Wright,

5 days ago

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office said that they are looking for a man that was last seen on Sunday.

Deputies said that Paul David Pearson, 54 was last seen at his home. Pearson was last seen wearing a blue long-sleeve shirt and blue jean pants.

Deputies said that Pearson is from the Candler area of Buncombe County.

Pearson is described as 6’1 with brown hair and blue eyes.

If you have any information on Pearson’s whereabouts, please call 911 or (828) 250-6670.

