What a Virginia prosecutor saw on video led to 2nd-degree murder charges against Henrico deputies

(Courtesy WTVR)

Dinwiddie County Commonwealth’s Attorney Ann Cabell Baskervill charged seven Henrico County Sheriff’s deputies with second-degree murder after she viewed a video she described as a 12-minute struggle between the deputies and 28-year-old Irvo Otieno.

During the deputies’ arraignments Wednesday, Baskervill said the video showed deliberate and cruel treatment during which Otieno was smothered to death by the weight of seven deputies on top of him.

Baskervill cited videos from Central State Hospital and Henrico County jail in court.

Neither video was made available to the public yet.

