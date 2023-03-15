Man charged with assault with intent to kill after Fairhaven fight

FAIRHAVEN, Mass. (WPRI) — A New Bedford man was arrested for an alleged assault at a Walmart in Fairhaven.

Police responded to a report of a fight just after 11 p.m. Tuesday.

Brandin Gonsalves, 22, is accused of taking out a gun during the fight and striking the victim with it.

Police found three rounds of ammunition and a loaded magazine with additional rounds of ammunition on scene. It’s unclear if any rounds were fired during the incident.

Gonsalves is charged with assault with intent to kill, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, possession of ammunition without a license, and carrying a firearm without a license.

The victim was treated and released from an area hospital.

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Subscribe Now

Daily Roundup

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WPRI.com.