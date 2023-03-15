Man charged with assault with intent to kill after Fairhaven fight

FAIRHAVEN, Mass. (WPRI) — A New Bedford man was arrested for an alleged assault at a Walmart in Fairhaven.
Police responded to a report of a fight just after 11 p.m. Tuesday.
Brandin Gonsalves, 22, is accused of taking out a gun during the fight and striking the victim with it. ALSO READ: Woman hit by car in Fairhaven dies
Police found three rounds of ammunition and a loaded magazine with additional rounds of ammunition on scene. It’s unclear if any rounds were fired during the incident.
Gonsalves is charged with assault with intent to kill, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, possession of ammunition without a license, and carrying a firearm without a license.
The victim was treated and released from an area hospital. Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Daily Roundup Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WPRI.com.
Comments / 0