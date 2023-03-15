'We know that when women lead, great things happen.' Springfield woman honored in ceremony

A Springfield woman whose ministry helps families with foster children was honored in a Women’s History Month ceremony held by Illinois Comptroller Susana Mendoza on Wednesday.

Jan Williams, founder of The James Project, was among the five Illinois women who received certificates of recognition for their contributions to the state.

“I wouldn't be standing here and I couldn't have voted in an election if it weren't for the tough tenacious and fierce women who fought before me," Mendoza said. "But this month isn't just about them, it's about the recognition of women working beside us working hard everyday to make the world a better place. While we can witness how far we’ve come we must also acknowledge that women have a long way to go. By working alongside women such as these gathered today, I am confident that the future is brighter than ever.”

The James Project was established in 2011 with a mission to support Sangamon County foster families by providing housing, parental support, provisions for children, and a community of supporters, according to its website. Williams said she was inspired to start the organization after noticing the foster care system was in trouble.

“I was sitting around with a group of people who were complaining about the job the state was doing so I wanted to get involved and it has fallen into place beautifully,” Williams said. “Foster parents are quitting at an alarming rate and we are here to provide support for them and their families so it trickles down to much more love and care for children.”

The organization has three functions in the community: a mentoring and recruiting program for new foster parents, a warehouse with supplies such as clothes, shoes, and school uniforms for the children after getting adopted, and a flagship program in which five homes in Springfield are rented to foster families for $1 a year.

Williams said her vision is that every foster child that needs a home has one.

“We’re very far from that but my immediate vision is for more foster parents to sign up and fewer foster parents to quit, “ she said. “If you know a foster parent, help them. We have a slogan that we’re not all called to take foster kids but we are all called to do something whether you donate, cook, or even deliver cookie dough to the kids.”

Others recognized Wednesday included Brenda Elder, Shelby County economic development director; Jackie Joyner-Kersee, Olympian, philanthropist, and founder of the Jackie Joyner-Kersee Foundation; Julie Moore Wolfe, mayor of Decatur; and Karrie Redeker, head coach, Illinois Central College women’s basketball.

Mendoza said there are many reasons to celebrate the contributions of women and they should be celebrated every month of the year.

"We know that when women lead, great things happen. The influence and perspective of women must be at every seat of power. "

