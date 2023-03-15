Open in App
Ithaca, NY
The Ithaca Journal

Ithaca dispensary William Jane opening Thursday, will feature local cannabis drink

By Kate Collins, Ithaca Journal,

5 days ago
When William Jane dispensary, Ithaca’s new cannabis dispensary, opens its doors at 4:20 p.m. Thursday, customers can purchase the first New York cannabis beverage to hit the market.

Owned and operated by William Durham, William Jane will carry the full ayrloom product line of beverages, vape pens, and edibles.

The name “ayrloom” is a nod to the premium heirloom apple and to a family tradition rooted in Central New York: ayrloom is the cannabis brand of Beak & Skiff, a fifth-generation family-run orchard and premium beverage producer in Lafayette, Onondaga County.

“We’re a New York family-run company, selling high-quality New York products to the New Yorkers,” said Mack Hueber, president of ayrloom.

William Jane Dispensary:Cannabis dispensary opening at former Trader K's on the Ithaca Commons

After securing their license to grow and process cannabis, ayrloom looked to their success in beverages to create cannabis-infused sparkling waters. Made using extracts from cannabis grown outdoors in Lafayette, the sparkling waters are the first cannabis drinks in New York state.

The current line up of ayrloom sparkling waters includes black cherry, apple mango and pink grapefruit. Each 12-ounce can is made with natural fruit juices, along with 5 milligrams of THC and 5 milligrams of CBD. Hueber said the 1:1 ratio of THC and CBD is “more relaxed.”

“It’s just a more controlled way to get that experience you're looking for,” said Hueber. "You do not taste the cannabis and I think a lot of people are pleasantly surprised at the high feeling from drinking cannabis compared to smoking.”

All ayrloom’s products are extract-based, meaning they don’t produce smokeable cannabis products like flowers or pre-rolls. The current product line includes gummies, which Hueber called "more socially acceptable, more discreet” and vapes.

In addition, aryloom produces hemp sparkling waters, which can be purchased online. For 420 Day in April, ayrloom will launch about eight new products across several categories, including tinctures and topical balms.

William Jane will carry the entire line of ayrloom products, and ayrloom products can also be found in Housing Works Cannabis Co. in New York City and Just Breathe in Binghamton.

"I think it's great we can make a connection with a smaller, independent dispensaries," said Hueber. "We've been very happy with the way things been rolling out."

Cannabis:Ithaca's newest cannabis store to create 'boutique' shopping experience, job opportunities

For subscribers:NY has a plan to make solar energy affordable. But utilities can't work out how to bill customers

Cannabis:What to know about Just Breathe, Binghamton's weed dispensary that's ready to open at 4:20 Friday

Follow Kate Collins on Twitter: @kcollins213. To get unlimited access to the latest news, please subscribe or activate your digital account today.

