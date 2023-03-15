Open in App
Columbia, MO
Columbia Daily Tribune

Missouri football cancels spring game for weather, will have closed indoor practice

By Matt Stahl, Columbia Daily Tribune,

5 days ago
Missouri football’s spring game will not be open to the public on Saturday, after being moved inside Devine Pavilion due to weather concerns. The scrimmage will also not be the typical spring game event, and will more resemble a practice.

The game, originally scheduled for 12 p.m. at Faurot Field, would likely have been played with temperatures in the 20s if it had remained outside.

“Just felt like, with potential for the weather being so cold, especially so early in the day, we still need to get good work in,” Missouri head coach Eli Drinkwitz said on Wednesday. “And obviously we're kind of up against spring break, so it's best for us just to continue.”

The Tigers will not be live tackling during the practice. Drinkwitz said that a combination of weather and spring break made rescheduling the event a difficult proposition.

MU is also slim on the offensive line, so dividing up into teams for a game-like event would have been tricky.

“We’ve only got four offensive tackles that have practiced all spring,” Drinkwitz said. “And I don’t think that’s a situation where we want Javon Foster taking that many snaps in a spring game, and we have kind of the same thing at several other positions, the safety position right now, with a couple of injuries that aren’t long-term or serious but are going to keep them out this week.”

The practice will remain open to player families, Missouri football alums and media. The MU football equipment sale, which was scheduled for Saturday, was also canceled, though Drinkwitz noted it would be held in April in conjunction with a “fan day.”

Even without the spring football game, Saturday is still set to be a busy day for Missouri athletics. If the men’s basketball team wins its first NCAA Tournament game on Thursday, it will be playing the second round in Sacramento, and the baseball squad will face Tennessee in a frigid Taylor Stadium.

The softball Tigers will also be in action, against Florida in Gainesville, and the women’s basketball team might still be playing in the WNIT. Even with all the other options for fans, Drinkwitz said he was still disappointed in the lack of a spring game.

He also said the weather might be less of a problem in coming years, with MU’s indoor facility set to complete construction in June.

“Had it been open, I think we could have managed a way to get the fans in there,” Drinkwitz said. “So hopefully this won’t be an issue next year. We could still have gotten the fans in there if we have to adjust next year.”

