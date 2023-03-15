Open in App
Fayetteville, AR
Razorback Hoops Target, Boateng, named Arkansas Gatorade POY

By Kendall Hilton,

5 days ago

Annor Boateng, out of Little Rock Central, was announced as the Arkansas  Gatorade Player of the Year for boys basketball.

Boateng already had his eyes set on the coveted honor , ranked top 25 nationally. He averaged 15.9 points, 6.5 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 1.9 steals, and 1.4 blocks per game and made a quarterfinals appearance in the state playoffs to cap his junior season.

I also have some goals set up for myself like Gatorade Player of the Year,” Boateng said. “Being recruited by coaches, they’ll tell you what you need to work on. Especially Arkansas… I really made a focus on those things so I improve and elevate my game. – Annor Boateng, via FOX16.com

The 6’6″ power guard has Arkansas high on his list, but his commitment to WPS is not solidified yet.

“There’s the occasional ‘Go to the Razorbacks,’ and there’s the ‘Go where you want,'” Boateng said. “Whatever’s best for me, I’ll make that decision. But I love the Razorback fans. They come here every time, and they always show support. So it’s all love.”

