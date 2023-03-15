Open in App
Tuscaloosa, AL
See more from this location?
BamaCentral

Practice Report: No. 1 Alabama Opens NCAA Tournament at Legacy Arena

By Austin Hannon,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QdsR0_0lKAPCeD00

The Crimson Tide practiced for 40 minutes on Wednesday afternoon in front of a friendly audience.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — March Madness is here.

The Alabama Crimson Tide opens the 2023 NCAA Tournament at Legacy Arena in Birmingham on Thursday afternoon.

On Wednesday, the top-seeded Crimson Tide hosted an open practice to fans and media.

During the 40-minute session, Alabama worked on its perimeter shooting, offensive rebounding and free throws — standard work.

Nimari Burnett and Dominick Welch didn't play in the Crimson Tide's 82-63 win over Texas A&M in the SEC title game on Sunday. Both were in good spirits and practicing in full on Wednesday in Birmingham.

"We just kind of rolled with the guys that were playing well at the time," head coach Nate Oats said. "They are both 100% healthy. Thought Nimari had two great practices, would anticipate seeing him early tomorrow based on those last two practices. And how focused he's been in video sessions and everything. I think Dom is playing really hard, and we'll play him as needed. But there's nothing wrong with either one of them."

"I thought Nimari's attitude on the bench was unbelievable. Dom has been great all year. Nimari has been great, so I would anticipate those guys playing."

Alabama opens its tournament run in the Round of 64 against the Texas A&M-Corpus Christi Islanders on Thursday at 1:45 p.m. CT on CBS.

See Also:

Nimari Burnett, Dom Welch '100 Percent Healthy' Per Nate Oats

Everything Brandon Miller, Mark Sears Said Ahead of the NCAA Tournament

Everything Nate Oats Said Ahead of the NCAA Tournament

Breaking Down Alabama Basketball's Path to the Final Four

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Alabama State newsLocal Alabama State
The Extra Point: More Important to Alabama's NCAA Tournament Success: Defense or Offense?
Tuscaloosa, AL19 hours ago
The NCAA Tournament is Alabama's to Win or Lose: All Things CW
Tuscaloosa, AL21 hours ago
A Disappointing End Sparks Several Questions for Alabama Women's Basketball
Tuscaloosa, AL5 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Most Intriguing Sweet 16 Matchups: Just a Minute
Tuscaloosa, AL23 hours ago
Crimson Tide Roll Call: Tuesday, March 21, 2023
Tuscaloosa, AL10 hours ago
Alabama Gymnastics Earns No. 8 Overall Seed in NCAA Tournament
Tuscaloosa, AL23 hours ago
All Things Bama Podcast: Weekend Wrap-Up with Austin Hannon and Wyatt Fulton
Tuscaloosa, AL20 hours ago
Three 4-Star Prospects IncludeAlabama Football in Final Cut Lists
Tuscaloosa, AL15 hours ago
Photos and Video from Alabama Football's First Practice of Spring 2023
Tuscaloosa, AL16 hours ago
Alabama Softball Can't Find Key Hit in Series Loss to Arkansas
Tuscaloosa, AL16 hours ago
How To Watch: No. 1 Alabama Basketball vs. No. 5 San Diego State (NCAA Tournament)
San Diego, CA1 day ago
Full-Court Press: Takeaways from Alabama Basketball in Second Round of NCAA Tournament
Tuscaloosa, AL1 day ago
Injury Updates for Alabama Football Heading into Spring Practice
Tuscaloosa, AL15 hours ago
Three Skill-Positioned Prospects, Including Commit Julian Sayin, Visiting Alabama Campus on Monday
Tuscaloosa, AL20 hours ago
'Angry Chuck' Continuing to Build on Postseason Success
Tuscaloosa, AL2 days ago
Everything Nick Saban Said Following Alabama's First Practice of 2023
Tuscaloosa, AL16 hours ago
No. 1 Alabama Advances to Sweet 16 for Second Time in Three Years with Gritty Win Over No. 8 Maryland
Tuscaloosa, AL2 days ago
Alabama Basketball Returns to its Roots, Suffocating Maryland With Defense
Tuscaloosa, AL2 days ago
Live Updates: No. 10 Alabama Women's Basketball vs. No. 7 Baylor
Tuscaloosa, AL2 days ago
Live Updates: Alabama Gymnastics at SEC Championships
Tuscaloosa, AL2 days ago
Alabama Gymnastics Rises to the Challenge with Impressive Showing in SEC Championships
Tuscaloosa, AL2 days ago
Running Back Damien Harris Signs with the Buffalo Bills
Tuscaloosa, AL14 hours ago
Former Alabama Players O.J. Howard, Cam Sims Sign with Raiders
Tuscaloosa, AL19 hours ago
Missing and endangered person from Anniston
Anniston, AL6 days ago
1 killed in shooting in Tuscaloosa
Tuscaloosa, AL7 days ago
Man struck, killed while walking on shoulder of I-59 South in Birmingham
Birmingham, AL5 days ago
Tuscaloosa VCU investigating shooting that left one dead
Tuscaloosa, AL7 days ago
Man shot outside Pizitz Food Hall in Birmingham
Birmingham, AL6 days ago
Pell City man suspected in four deaths Monday night
Pell City, AL6 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy