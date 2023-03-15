Practice Report: No. 1 Alabama Opens NCAA Tournament at Legacy Arena

The Crimson Tide practiced for 40 minutes on Wednesday afternoon in front of a friendly audience.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — March Madness is here.

The Alabama Crimson Tide opens the 2023 NCAA Tournament at Legacy Arena in Birmingham on Thursday afternoon.

On Wednesday, the top-seeded Crimson Tide hosted an open practice to fans and media.

During the 40-minute session, Alabama worked on its perimeter shooting, offensive rebounding and free throws — standard work.

Nimari Burnett and Dominick Welch didn't play in the Crimson Tide's 82-63 win over Texas A&M in the SEC title game on Sunday. Both were in good spirits and practicing in full on Wednesday in Birmingham.

"We just kind of rolled with the guys that were playing well at the time," head coach Nate Oats said. "They are both 100% healthy. Thought Nimari had two great practices, would anticipate seeing him early tomorrow based on those last two practices. And how focused he's been in video sessions and everything. I think Dom is playing really hard, and we'll play him as needed. But there's nothing wrong with either one of them."

"I thought Nimari's attitude on the bench was unbelievable. Dom has been great all year. Nimari has been great, so I would anticipate those guys playing."

Alabama opens its tournament run in the Round of 64 against the Texas A&M-Corpus Christi Islanders on Thursday at 1:45 p.m. CT on CBS.

