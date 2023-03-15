Open in App
Kansas City, KS
Bridge in KCK closing for deck replacement project

By Brian Dulle,

5 days ago

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — A deck replacement project will fully close a Kansas City, Kansas bridge beginning this Friday.

The Kansas Department of Transportation says the project will close the Shawnee Drive bridge over Interstate 635 to traffic on Friday, March 17, and remain closed until September.

Detours for Shawnee Drive will be marked, directing traffic toward Merriam Lane and Metropolitan Avenue, according to KDOT. I-635 entrance and exit ramps at Merriam Lane and Metropolitan Avenue will be used as turnarounds for drivers on Shawnee Drive wanting to travel to the opposite side of the bridge.

KDOT says bridge deck demolition will require a full closure of a segment of northbound and southbound I-635 at Shawnee Drive from 9 p.m. Friday, March 31, to 5 a.m. Monday, April 1.

Temporary detours during demolition will be marked, according to KDOT. All adjacent I-635 ramps will remain open to traffic for the project’s duration. KDOT said short-term overnight lane closures will be scheduled, as necessary, on northbound and southbound I-635.

According to KDOT, Miles Excavating, of Basehor, is the contractor for the $22.7 million project, which is scheduled to be completed in December 2024.

