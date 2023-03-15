Kansas City police investigating deadly stabbing near Linwood, Euclid

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri Police Department is investigating a deadly stabbing Wednesday afternoon.

Officers responded to the scene just before 2:45 p.m. at an apartment in the area of Linwood Boulevard and Euclid Avenue.

When police officers arrived on scene they located the victim suffering from stab wounds. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives are continuing to process the scene and look for evidence and possible witnesses.

One person was taken into custody, according to police.

Police ask anyone with information to call the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-8477.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.