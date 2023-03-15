Retired US Air Force Electrical Engineer Wins $1 Million On Florida Lottery After Stop At Publix

The Florida Lottery announced that Kerim Akel, 67, of Navarre, claimed a $1 million prize from the 500X THE CASH Scratch-Off game at Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee.

According to the Florida Lottery, Akel is a retired US Air Force Electrical Engineer.

Akel chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000.00.

Akel purchased his winning ticket from Publix at 8244 Navarre Parkway in Navarre. The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning Scratch-Off ticket.

The $50 game, 500X THE CASH , features a top prize of $25 million—the largest ever offered on a Florida Scratch-Off game—and the best odds to become an instant millionaire! The game’s overall odds of winning are 1-in-4.50.

Scratch-Off games are an important part of the Lottery’s portfolio of games, comprising approximately 77 percent of ticket sales in the fiscal year 2021-2022. Since inception,

Scratch-Off games have generated over $17.69 billion for the Educational Enhancement Trust Fund (EETF).

