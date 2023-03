Georgia football star Jalen Carter doesn't appear to have helped his NFL Draft stock after his performance at the Bulldogs' pro day event.

Carter elected not to run the 40 yard dash or do any work other than some position drills ahead of the workout, according to media reports.

It's believed that Carter did not take part in that workout because he was "cramping up and breathing heavily," according to ESPN college football insider Mark Schlabach, who adds Carter "couldn't finish his position drills."

The defensive tackle also weighed in at nine pounds heavier than he was at the NFL Combine a few weeks ago, where he also declined to do drills or physical tests when in Indianapolis.

Carter has been considered a consensus first-round NFL Draft pick since his declaration to turn professional, with many mock drafts projecting he would go as the No. 1 overall selection.

But his draft stock took a hit after police issued a warrant for his arrest relating to the fatal car accident in January that killed Georgia football player Devin Willock and recruiting staffer Chandler LeCroy .

Carter left the NFL Combine and returned to Georgia, where he was booked and released , and he responded to the charges saying he believes he will be completely exonerated .

