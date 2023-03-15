Open in App
North Branford, CT
See more from this location?
WTNH

Connecticut truckers say new tax driving costs up for customers

By Tina Detelj,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25H9Jh_0lKALadf00

NORTH BRANFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A family-owned trucking business in North Branford warns that a new highway use tax is driving up their costs — passing along that increase to customers.

Palumbo Trucking has been in business for 35 years. It owns about 100 pieces of equipment and has two generations of family members running it.

However, the new highway use tax implemented on Jan. 1 could change that. The tax charges large trucks by the mile and weight of freight.

Shop at IKEA? You may be entitled to part of a $24M class action settlement

Dave Palumbo said the new tax would send the trucks down unwanted roads. Gov. Ned Lamont argues that it will ensure that out-of-state trucks help pay for the upkeep of Connecticut’s roads.

Palumbo estimates the tax would cost an extra $80,000 to $90,000 yearly and that he’s had to hire more staff. Factoring in administrative costs, that soars to $150,000 each year.

Lamont, however, has said it will create $90 million in revenue to help with bonding for future road projects.

“It is incredibly important that Connecticut has the financial resources to rebuild and maintain our bridges, roads and transportation network,” a spokesperson for Lamont told News 8. “Bankrupting the Special Transportation Fund takes us in the wrong direction and will result in the State being unable to undertake critical projects to improve safety, reduce traffic and get you to where you are going on time.”

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTNH.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Connecticut State newsLocal Connecticut State
Pleasant Valley Drive-In Theater sold
Farmington, CT12 hours ago
Avangrid seeing increase in door-to-door, text scams
Orange, CT10 hours ago
Nonprofit helping Connecticut restaurants compete against large chains
Danbury, CT12 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Stretch Your Dollar : Building Credit
New Haven, CT1 hour ago
Stretch Your Dollar: Spring cleaning your credit
New Haven, CT1 day ago
East Lyme senior loses $60K in scam
East Lyme, CT14 hours ago
Connecticut retirement community residents, staff, push for better conditions
New Britain, CT13 hours ago
Lemar: Free Bus Rides Not Top Priority
New Haven, CT19 hours ago
Illegal tire dumping costing Hamden, cluttering neighborhoods
Hamden, CT16 hours ago
Driver plows into basement of New Milford home
New Milford, CT18 hours ago
Asian American listening tour stops in New Haven
New Haven, CT10 hours ago
Connecticut woman dies in Massachusetts rollover crash
Holliston, MA1 day ago
This Week in Connecticut: Remembering Ann Uccello
Hartford, CT23 hours ago
Regulators cut off East Hartford bar's liquor license
East Hartford, CT3 days ago
This Week in Connecticut: New effort to stop convicted killers from getting out of prison
Waterbury, CT18 hours ago
Stratford News: Merrit Crash
Stratford, CT2 days ago
Institutional Property Advisors closes 518-unit Central Connecticut multifamily portfolio sale
Middletown, CT4 days ago
2 sides battle over ownership of historic Cobbs Mill Inn
Weston, CT3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy