Open in App
Harrisburg, PA
See more from this location?
CBS 42

Alabama man charged with disorderly conduct, public drunkenness after allegedly climbing above restaurant ceiling

By Drew Taylor,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IPjjk_0lKAJY2L00

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. ( WIAT ) — An Alabama man was arrested after allegedly climbing into the area above the ceiling at a restaurant in Pennsylvania.

According to the Swatara Township Police Department in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, officers were called to the Tomato Pie Cafe regarding a report of a disorderly person within the restaurant. Officers reportedly found Brandon Connell, 36, of Thorsby, had climbed above the ceiling. Connell was subsequently arrested and charged with disorderly conduct, criminal mischief, public drunkenness and invasion of privacy.

It is not clear why Connell was in Pennsylvania. He was later taken to the Dauphin County Prison.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS 42.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Alabama State newsLocal Alabama State
3 Alabama men arrested after shots fired at Florida bar
Panama City Beach, FL19 hours ago
18-year-old arrested for capital murder in connection to Coosa County student’s death
Sylacauga, AL12 hours ago
28-year-old Alabama man charged in shooting deaths of father, dog
Hamilton, AL3 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Man arrested in missing Georgia man’s case faces new charges
Baton Rouge, LA19 hours ago
Three U.S. postal workers indicted on theft charges
Braddock, PA1 day ago
Juvenile arrested in connection with Lineville shooting
Lineville, AL18 hours ago
Birmingham Police investigating overnight homicide
Birmingham, AL21 hours ago
Police searching for missing Pleasant Grove man
Pleasant Grove, AL18 hours ago
Two dead following Sunday morning shooting in Talladega
Talladega, AL22 hours ago
Police supervisor in Tyre Nichols’ death retired with benefits day prior to termination hearing: reports
Memphis, AL2 days ago
Man rescued from under 2,000-pound safe
Glasgow, VA1 day ago
Man to be sentenced in 2017 shooting death of Tuscaloosa woman
Tuscaloosa, AL3 days ago
Louisiana inmate breaks man’s jaw after he allegedly adjusted blanket
Slidell, LA4 days ago
Alabama freshman defensive back arrested on marijuana charge in Florida
Alabaster, AL4 days ago
Major west Alabama food bank moves to a bigger location
Tuscaloosa, AL21 hours ago
UPDATE: Police Identify Pedestrian Hit, Killed in Montgomery
Montgomery, AL1 day ago
Alabama Attorney General pays tribute to fallen officers at remembrance events
Tuscaloosa, AL3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy