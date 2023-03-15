Alabama man charged with disorderly conduct, public drunkenness after allegedly climbing above restaurant ceiling

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. ( WIAT ) — An Alabama man was arrested after allegedly climbing into the area above the ceiling at a restaurant in Pennsylvania.

According to the Swatara Township Police Department in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, officers were called to the Tomato Pie Cafe regarding a report of a disorderly person within the restaurant. Officers reportedly found Brandon Connell, 36, of Thorsby, had climbed above the ceiling. Connell was subsequently arrested and charged with disorderly conduct, criminal mischief, public drunkenness and invasion of privacy.

It is not clear why Connell was in Pennsylvania. He was later taken to the Dauphin County Prison.

