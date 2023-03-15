Open in App
May need paid subscription
Daily Independent

AP source: Cowboys to release 2-time rushing champ Elliott

5 days ago

The Dallas Cowboys plan to release running back Ezekiel Elliott, ending a seven-season run for a two-time rushing champion whose dominance faded, a person with knowledge of the decision said Wednesday.

Elliott will be designated a post-June 1 cut, according to the person who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the decision hasn't been announced. The move will save Dallas about $11 million under the salary cap this season.

While Elliott finished with 12 rushing touchdowns in a second consecutive playoff season for the Cowboys in 2022, his overall production never matched the value of a $90 million, six-year extension he signed to end a preseason-long holdout in 2019.

As the quick start to Elliott’s career fizzled, 2019 fourth-round draft pick Tony Pollard emerged as the best playmaker for quarterback Dak Prescott in the Dallas offense. The Cowboys have placed the $10.1 million franchise tag on Pollard.

Elliott has 8,262 career yards rushing, third on the Dallas list behind Pro Football Hall of Famers Emmitt Smith, the NFL's career leading rusher, and Tony Dorsett.

Elliott was an instant star as the fourth overall pick out of Ohio State in 2016, leading the NFL with 1,631 yards as a rookie and helping the Cowboys to the top seed in the NFC alongside fellow first-year sensation Prescott, who edged his teammate for 2016 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year honors.

Elliott’s second season was interrupted by a six-game suspension over domestic violence allegations. Elliott fought the ban in federal court, but abandoned the two-month effort 10 games into the 2017 season.

Despite the suspension, Elliott still led the league in yards rushing per game, then added a second rushing title in 2018 when he and Prescott won their first playoff game together, a wild-card victory over Seattle.

Injuries slowed Elliott somewhat in his final two seasons, although he rarely missed games. He had career lows of 876 yards and a 3.8-yard average per carry last season.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Emmitt Smith Has Words For NFL After Cowboys Release Ezekiel Elliott
Columbus, OH2 days ago
Broncos willing to move on from Russell Wilson
Denver, CO23 hours ago
Look: Cheerleader Going Viral During NCAA Tournament
Logan, UT2 days ago
Hollywood Icon Dies in Los Angeles
Los Angeles, CA18 hours ago
Steelers promote Denzel Martin to outside linebackers coach
Pittsburgh, PA21 hours ago
Lions re-sign kicker Michael Badgley and safety C.J. Moore
Detroit, MI23 hours ago
Hornets' Ball anticipates being ready for training camp
Charlotte, NC21 hours ago
Warriors down Rockets 121-108 to snap 11-game road skid
Houston, TX12 hours ago
Wolves overcome Randle's 57 points, beat Knicks 140-134
New York City, NY13 hours ago
Knicks' Julius Randle with 52 points in 3 quarters vs Wolves
New York City, NY13 hours ago
Agbaji scores 27, Jazz hold off Kings for 128-120 victory
Salt Lake City, UT11 hours ago
Booker leads Phoenix against Los Angeles after 46-point game
Phoenix, AZ9 hours ago
Oubre, Hornets finish strong, beat Pacers 115-109
Indianapolis, IN13 hours ago
Nurse scores late in OT to give Oilers 5-4 win over Sharks
San Jose, CA10 hours ago
Barkov sets Panthers' points mark in 5-2 win over Red Wings
Detroit, MI13 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy