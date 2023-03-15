Open in App
AllPanthers

Panthers Let Walker Walk

By Schuyler Callihan,

5 days ago

PJ Walker becomes an unrestricted free agent.

The Panthers did not place a tender on restricted free agent, meaning he has become an unrestricted free agent.

Walker started seven games over the past three seasons for the Panthers, throwing for 1,461 yards, five touchdowns, and eleven interceptions while completing 57.5% of his pass attempts.

With veteran QB Andy Dalton agreeing to terms on a two-year deal with the team on Tuesday, this was expected to take place. Howeve r, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network , "the door remains open" for Walker to return to the team.

Frank Reich has a little bit of familiarity with PJ Walker as he was on the Colts' practice squad in 2019 before being waived in August.

